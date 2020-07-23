Today is Thursday, July 23, the 205th day of 2020. There are 161 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 23, 1829, William Austin Burt received a patent for his “typographer,” a forerunner of the typewriter.
On this date:
In 1885, Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president of the United States, died in Mount McGregor, N.Y., at age 63.
In 1914, Austria-Hungary presented a list of demands to Serbia following the killing of Archduke Franz Ferdinand by a Serb assassin; Serbia’s refusal to agree to the entire ultimatum led to the outbreak of World War I.
In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents that escalated into violence; 43 people, mostly Blacks, were killed.
In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, were killed when a helicopter crashed on top of them during filming of a Vietnam War scene for “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” (Director John Landis and four associates were later acquitted of manslaughter charges.)
In 1983, an Air Canada Boeing 767 ran out of fuel while flying from Montreal to Edmonton; the pilots were able to glide the jetliner to a safe emergency landing in Gimli, Manitoba.
In 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with the world’s most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a U.S. space flight.
Ten years ago: The Office of Management and Budget predicted the budget deficit would reach a record $1.47 trillion in the current fiscal year. (The actual figure for fiscal 2010 turned out to be $1.29 trillion.)
Ford Motor Co. said it had made $2.6 billion from April through June 2010, its fifth straight quarterly profit.
Daniel Schorr, longtime journalist with stints at CBS, CNN and NPR, died in Washington at age 93.
Five years ago: Secretary of State John Kerry told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee it was “fantasy plain and simple” to claim that President Barack Obama had failed to insist on enough restraints on Iran’s nuclear program before agreeing to lift economic sanctions.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump paid a visit to the Mexico border, where he predicted Hispanics would love him, adding, “They already do.”
A gunman opened fire in a Lafayette, La., theater during a screening of the film “Trainwreck,” killing two people and wounding nine before fatally shooting himself.
One year ago: Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain’s governing Conservative Party, putting him in line to become the country’s prime minister the following day.
Former defense industry lobbyist Mark Esper won Senate confirmation and was sworn in as secretary of defense, succeeding Jim Mattis. (The Pentagon had gone seven months without a confirmed leader, the longest such period in its history.)