TORTOLA — An 18-year-old man is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
BVI Police, in a released statement on Thursday, said that Brandon Benjamin of Belle Vue was apprehended by members of the department’s Armed Response Team,
while attempting to flee on a motor scooter in the Fort Hill area.
“His arrest is as a result of extended patrols by the response team, particularly at night,” Police Commissioner Mark Collins said via audio report . “This is why we continue to appeal to persons knowing to be carrying or in possession of a firearm.”
According to the statement Benjamin will appear before the Magistrate’s Court at the next available sitting.
Collins said that BVI police have received reports of shots fired this week in the Spooner’s Estate, Gene Hill and in the Mount Healthy areas, and that a number of spent shells were recovered.
“Fortunately, there were no injuries in these matters. However, this is an indication that firearms are in abundance on our streets,” Collins said.
To date, the territory has three killings, and in bemoaning the increase shared that the last victim, “Kemo Lettsome was gunned down in front of his Grandmother’s home, a little more than a week ago, in a cowardly and senseless act.”
“This took place in a small community like Long Look, at a time when people were out and about. This is distressing to say the least,” Collins said. “These events along with the recent drug seizure and further arrests, are understandably upsetting.”{div}Collins is appealing to the public for information on any persons known to be carrying or in possession of a firearm. Anyone with information is urged to call BVI Police Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339 or the Crimestoppers Hotline number 284-800-8477.