TORTOLA — A 46-year-old man who fell from a utility pole that he was working on in Paraquita Bay died Friday morning at Orlando Smith Hospital, according to officials.
The victim, later identified as Nidio Sanchez “David” Amadot, was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries. Described as a jovial personality, Amadot who resided in Sea Cows Bay, was wearing a safety harness at the time of his fall.
The Dominican Republic native, who lived in Sea Cows Bay, was originally thought to be an employee of Digicel, but an official clarified that he was an employee with one of its subcontractors.
Digicel Chief Executive Officer Maria Samaniego clarified the employment after a photo of Amadot was circulated online wearing a Digicel shirt as passers rendered assistance. She said that although Amadot was not directly employed by Digicel, he was viewed as part of the Digicel family and expressed sadness of the tragic loss.
Samaniego said that Digicel was in contact with Amadot’s family and was supporting him in every way possible, including bringing his wife, reportedly still in the Dominican Republic, to Tortola.
“It’s a very unfortunate accident. The guy was even wearing a harness and other safety equipment,” she said, adding all employees must wear safety equipment as part o safety rules. “We just don’t let people go out and climb, safety equipment is a must.”
She added that an investigation has been launched into the circumstances leading to the tragic accident “and we will see what happens out of that.”