Lawmakers drilled down on reconciled fund balances during the second day of budget hearings for the 2024 fiscal year on Tuesday.
Members of the Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance heard testimony from leadership at the departments of Tourism, Finance, the Public Finance Authority and the Office of Disaster Recovery.
“I’m not going to support budgeting against fund balances in the red,” Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, the committee chair, told Acting Finance Commissioner Clarina Modeste-Elliott, echoing words she said to Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte earlier in the day.
During testimony, Boschulte defended a proposed budget of $34,276,029 for the next fiscal year, a 13% increase over its 2023 budget of $30,097,941. Modeste-Elliott testified in support of a $14,719,612 budget from the government’s General Fund.
Frett-Gregory told both that their budgets would not be moved forward until certain fund balances were reconciled.
During the final block of the hearing, Nathan Simmons, the director of Finance and Administration with the Public Finance Authority and a member of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s financial team, answered questions pertaining to the authority’s proposed $20.074 million budget, funded with $5 million from Gross Receipts Taxes, $9 million from the General Fund and $6.074 million from anticipated federal reimbursements. More than $10 million would fund the Office of Disaster Recovery, which the PFA oversees.
Bringing up what she referred to as the “question of the day,” Frett-Gregory asked Modeste-Elliott whether the Finance Department had received the $45 million taken from the General Fund from the $100 line of credit the government opened in April. Modeste-Elliott said the department hadn’t yet.
Frett-Gregory later concluded questioning of the PFA and Office of Disaster Recovery by asking about the status of the line of credit. Simmonds said they expect to close on Thursday, and funds would be repaid then or on the following day.
“Try hurry up put the money back in the government coffers please,” Frett-Gregory said, before asking Adrienne Williams-Octalien about the status of the grant application to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, which would reimburse the Virgin Islands government for the line of credit.
Williams-Octalien said the application had been submitted on Friday and the office was awaiting feedback from HUD.