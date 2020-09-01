Editor’s note: The following are excerpts from statements from the tourism offices as well as the Caribbean Tourism Organization.
BelizeBelize Prime Minister Dean Barrow has announced revised reopening plans for tourism with the scheduled Oct. 1 reopening of Philip Goldson International Airport, according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization
Belize previously announced it would reopen in August, but “out of an overabundance of caution for visitors and residents alike, postponed the reopening until further notice.” The opening of the international airport will allow for a limited re-opening of international leisure travel with approved hotels only.
According to the CTO, enhanced health and safety protocols for hotels, restaurants and tour operators serve as the foundation for the destination’s new “Tourism Gold Standard” Recognition Program. The nine-point program seeks to enhance the tourism industry’s health and safety standards by adapting new behaviors and procedures to ensure both employees and travelers are confident in the cleanliness and safety of Belize’s tourism product.
GrenadaThe World Travel and Tourism Council has recognized the Government of Grenada’s efforts in implementing enhanced health and safety measures in restarting its tourism industry by awarding the island with the Safe Travel Stamp, according to the CTO.
The Safe Travels stamp is the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp designed to address COVID-19 and future outbreaks. A statement from the Grenada Tourism Authority said the vote of confidence was given after it submitted its health and safety protocols developed for tourism for review.
Grenada’s Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Clarice Modeste-Curwen said the island, along with Carriacou and Petite Martinique, are now part of a fast-growing global network of destinations that have committed to rebuilding confidence among travelers, and within the sector so “safe travel” can be enjoyed. Modeste-Curwen accepted the award from the World Tourism body, noting “This is an important message to share with our visitors as we resume commercial flights to the Maurice Bishop International Airport. We will use the Safe Travels stamp to showcase to the world that we are aligned with the WTTC Safe Travels protocols.”
MartinqueThe CTO notes that as of Aug. 27, all persons travelling to Martinique must submit at check-in a negative coronavirus test result taken within 72 hours before boarding.
Wearing a mask remains mandatory for all passengers upon entering Martinique’s terminal building. However, children under age 11 are exempt from wearing masks.
Visitors are reminded that gel dispensers and specific garbage cans specially dedicated to the disposal of masks, gloves and tissues are installed in the passenger terminal building for their convenience.
Terminal access will be exclusively reserved for:
• Passengers with a ticket for same-day departure. Entries will be filtered, and passengers directed to the terminal gates based on the company on which they travel. Waiting and accompanying individuals will remain outside the terminal.
• Clients of the pharmacy, and medical center patients, will now have to show valid reason to access these areas.
• Airline agency clients.
• Users of the platform upon presentation of an access badge.
• Employees in shops and services who do not have badges, upon presentation of proof of identity (employer’s certificate, professional card, etc.)
MontserratThe Government of Montserrat is also requiring travellers receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry on the island, according to the CTO.
The tests must be taken no earlier than seven days prior to travel to the island.
The following individuals are exempt from the negative COVID-19 test requirement:
• Children age 12 and under.
• Individuals entering Montserrat in circumstances related to a medical evacuation.
• Individuals granted permission by the Health minister to enter Montserrat for the purpose of aiding with preparations for a disaster or after a disaster.
However, individuals may be subject to screening, temperature checks and clinical examinations on entering Montserrat.
Individuals entering Montserrat are required to self-quarantine for 14 days beginning on their date of entry, whether or not the person has symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.
St. LuciaThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced St. Lucia’s COVID-19 rating to Level-1, and one of only eight countries globally to receive the rating, according to a statement from the St. Lucia government.
The CDC noted that “over the last 28 days, new cases of COVID-19 in Saint Lucia decreased or stabilized.” The island has the lowest Covid-19 rate across the Caribbean region with only 26 cases to date and no deaths.
As a result, the government announced further easing of certain restrictions for visitors, who are now permitted to stay in up to two COVID-certified properties for their vacation.
Guests staying at COVID-certified properties can take part in various water-based activities like scuba diving and sailing, following the protocols put in place at their hotel, according to the Caribbean Journal. Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee said he was encouraged by the CDC’s rating that the island is leading the way in the Caribbean region with the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per capita.
“We are certainly not complacent, and the measures we have put in place have helped us to achieve such a positive record,” he said. “These results will show potential visitors that our responsible approach to re-opening and providing a safe environment for a holiday is a good reason to choose Saint Lucia.”
The island, he added, has welcomed more than 4,000 visitors since reopening July 9. Entry requirements for arrivals continue to include:
• Completion of online pre-arrival registration form.
• Negative Covid-19 PCR test up to seven days before date of travel.
• Rapid test will not be accepted upon arrival.
• Screening at airport.
• International visitors may stay in up to two COVID-19 certified hotels per visit.
• Nationals and residents must quarantine for 14 days on arrival at a government facility.
Virgin IslandsUnited Airlines is resuming scheduled service from Newark to St. Thomas, according to press releases from the airline.
United will operate the route four times each week, with roundtrip service on Sundays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to the company.
The new flights are scheduled to kick off Thursday.
“We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go,” Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances.
“In September, we’re adding even more options for leisure travelers or those who want to visit friends and relatives, whether that’s within the United States or around the world.”
— From staff and wire reports