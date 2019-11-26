ST. THOMAS — A Tourism Department spokeswoman said performers at the territory’s cruise ship docks are going to be paid soon, after going without checks for five months.
Dancers and entertainers who greet visitors and pose for photos when they arrive on the ships have been working without pay since June. In response to questions from The Daily News, Tourism spokeswoman Alani Henneman Todman explained that the delay in payments came because they now require approval by the Division of Property and Procurement.
“For many years, the department paid the entertainers against their invoices,” Todman said in an email. “However, with the augmented schedule of daily performances at our ports after the hurricanes, the payments were no longer ad-hoc, but consistent and repetitive, so entertainers accrued payments large enough to need approval by the procurement division. After all we cannot disburse taxpayers’ money without scrupulous controls.”
Todman did not answer questions about how many performers were affected, and the total dollar amount of outstanding payments.
“To speed up payments, on behalf of the government, the procurement division drafted an entertainment contract specifically for the program, and once we started the contracting procedure in June, all payments had to be processed against the contract,” Todman said in an email.
Tourism held meetings with entertainers to explain the new procedures “because as government contractors, unlike before, they now have to produce business-supporting documents to be eligible for contracts,” Todman wrote. “Of course, such bureaucratic hurdles can be a challenge for freelance artists, but most of them understood the new requirements and we appreciate their patience and diligence in assembling the documents needed for fiscal transparency and good governance.”
The payments were further delayed by the transition to the new fiscal year in October.
“The draft contracts were still under scrutiny when the Government payment system transitioned from FY19 to FY20, and such slight delays are common when we transition from one fiscal year to another,” Todman wrote. “With the FY20 budget now online, the contracts were executed and our department processed payments for all entertainers so the payments issue has now been resolved.”
Todman said performers should receive the rest of their money by the end of the week.
“Of course, we regret the delays but, I am certain that if we had paid out taxpayers’ money without following the proper protocol the angle of your questions would have focused on the department’s inability to follow government procedures,” Todman wrote.
