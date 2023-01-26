The V.I. Tourism Department announced it will partner again this year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and will offer a trip getaway to one of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“One lucky winner will be able to choose a trip to St. Thomas, St. Croix, or St. John for two. The price includes airfare from the continental U.S. to the USVI, a four-night hotel stay, activities, ground transportation, and a private photography session,” Tourism said in a released statement.
The contest, which kicked off on Jan. 16 will end on Feb. 13, with the winners being announced on Feb 20. Details of the contest can be found at the department’s website.
According to the statement, winners will be able to follow in the footsteps of the international models, to include Camille Kostek, Kamie Crawfod and WNBA stars Didi Richards, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Sue Bid and Te’a Cooper.
“These talented athletes not only graced the pages of the magazine online and in print, but also showcased the beautiful landscapes and culture of the USVI,” according to the statement released by Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte.
“The May 2022 swimsuit issue was such a great win for USVI, that we are continuing to partner with Sports Illustrated this year to highlight our beautiful destination,” Boschulte said. “Winners may channel the models’ experiences on the islands by revisiting the sites of the photo shoots or they can create their own experiences and itineraries on one of our three gorgeous islands.”
According to the statement, “St. Thomas is home to some of the top resorts, white beaches, golf, pristine beaches, and snorkeling.”
“The red roofs and the harbor of the capital city of Charlotte Amalie are picturesque and the town bustles with restaurants, fun bars, shops, and sightseers. Visitors will find Fort Christian built in 1680, the second-oldest synagogue in the Western Hemisphere, as well as Danish-French Impressionist painter Camille Pissarro’s childhood home, and the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum.”
The statement also highlights St. Croix noting it is “the largest of the three islands, is known for the charm of twin towns, epicurean delights and water activity.”
“There is so much to do and see in the island’s ‘twin cities’ from Christiansted with its charming 18th-century butter-colored buildings and quaint stone streets to Frederiksted’s historic fort that once protected the island from pirates and rival nations. Cultural offerings include, the Caribbean Museum for the Center of the Arts, farmer’s markets, art galleries, festivals, colonial forts, and rum distilleries. Some of the Caribbean’s best diving opportunities can also be found at St. Croix.”
As for St. John it notes that it is “the smallest of the three islands, is famous for its picturesque harbors, coves, steep mountains, pristine beaches, scenic north shore line and unspoiled land. It is known for beautiful snorkeling over coral reefs that teem with a kaleidoscope of brilliantly colored fish. Dozens of hiking trails go through the lush, 5,500-acre National Park which is home to an enormous variety of flora and fauna.”
For more information go to VisitUSVI.com.