Two St. Croix residents have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their roles as members of a violent gang.
According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert, Robert Brown, 30, and Etherneal Simon, 49, both pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection to what has been named the Paul Girard Criminal Enterprise.
Girard is the accused ringleader of a group that has been charged in connection with at least five murders on St. Croix and a half-dozen armed robberies on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
According to court documents, even while imprisoned awaiting sentencing, Girard had been running the enterprise — comprised of 11 “gang members from his neighborhood in Williams Delight” and other associates.
Brown entered his guilty plea on Dec. 20, on two counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity.
Simon, who entered her guilty plea Thursday, pled guilty to Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
V.I. District Court Chief Judge Curtis Gomez accepted both guilty pleas.
As a chief enforcer, according to the release, Brown said he committed acts of violence on behalf of the enterprise in order to “enrich, preserve, expand and protect the power, territory, and prestige of the enterprise; keep potential victims and rival gang members in fear of the enterprise and its associates; confront and retaliate against rival drug dealers and gangs; protect the enterprise and its members from detection, apprehension, and prosecution; and financially support the enterprise through robbery and other acts.”
In addition to other violent acts, Brown admitted that on Sept. 4, 2015, he murdered an individual identified in court documents as “J.W.,” a member of a “rival criminal enterprise,” according to the release. Brown and his enterprise associates planned and carried out the murder of J.W. at his child’s St. Croix daycare center as the business closed for the day, the release said.
Brown admitted to positioning his vehicle next to the passenger side of an SUV, where he knew J.W. was seated as he waited for his child. He then sprayed gunfire from an AK-47 rifle into the passenger side of the SUV, killing J.W. the release said
During his plea hearing in federal court, Brown said that he committed the murder in order to maintain his position in the enterprise.
Further, Brown admitted that on Feb. 2, 2016, he ambushed members of a rival gang outside of the H&R Supermarket, ultimately shooting and killing an individual identified as J.E., according to the release.
Brown said he killed the individual because he believed the person was trying to return gunfire.
Brown faces a sentence of life imprisonment, a five-year term of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.
His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 23.
Simon, during her plea hearing, “admitted to having acted as the financial and logistics facilitator for the Paul Girard Enterprise,” the release states. She said she rented the cars that the gang members used to commit five different attempted murders on two separate occasions.
She also admitted that she laundered drug proceeds.
Simon faces up to 20 years in prison, a five-year term of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 for the RICO conspiracy count and up to $500,000 for the money laundering count.
Simon’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 21.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the V.I. Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards.
