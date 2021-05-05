A Virgin Islands vacation could land a New Jersey man back in jail.
Luis C. Cancio, 38, of Elizabeth, N.J., was arrested April 12 at King Airport on St. Thomas as he was attempting to leave the territory aboard a flight bound for Newark, N.J., according to a press release from V.I. Justice Department Media Relations Director Sandra Goomansingh.
Cancio was detained by Customs and Border Patrol officers and arrested by V.I. police officers.
According to Goomansingh, Cancio, who had been convicted of manslaughter in the second degree, was on parole after being released from prison early. A warrant was issued from his arrest after he failed to inform N.J. officials he was traveling to the Virgin Islands.
Cancio was held by the Corrections Bureau without bail, pending an extradition hearing which he voluntarily waived and was extradited on Wednesday by N.J. Parole Agents.