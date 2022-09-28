VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen announced that the Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70% chance of formation through the next five days.
A tropical depression is likely to form and shows signs of shower and thunderstorm activities, he said on Monday during Government House’s weekly briefing.
An advisory has also been issued for Hurricane Ian, located over southwest Caribbean Sea and is forecast to gain strength as it makes its way towards Florida.
According to Jaschen, the center of the storm is expected to pass west of the Cayman Islands, then approach the west coast of Florida today.
“There’s currently no threat to the territory with Hurricane Ian,” Jaschen said.
The agency meanwhile will conduct a tsunami siren test from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. All announcements will be in English, and the wail of the siren will expand a mile – with the exception of the Fortuna and Lindbergh bay sirens, which are not working and in need of repairs.
VITEMA is in the last week of National Preparedness Month and will host different events and activities to help prepare residents for a natural disaster. The hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30.
On Friday, the agency will partner with the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin islands and other agencies to host a disaster preparedness expo on St. Croix, for seniors and those with disabilities, beginning at 2 p.m., in the University of the Virgin Islands’ Great Hall.
Various departments will share information on how to ensure residents have taken the proper steps in case there is a disaster.
Jaschen also announced that the agency will prepare residents to practice earthquake safety during the Great Shake Out Earthquake Drill, beginning at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20 He said 3,000 V.I. residents have already signed up at www.shakeout.org/usvi.
At Monday’s briefing the Health Department announced it will break ground for a new Women with Infant Children headquarters on St. Thomas. The $3.7 million building will provide services to pregnant women, those who are breastfeeding or dealing with postpartum in addition to servicing infants and children up to age five, according to Reuben Molloy, Health’s deputy commissioner.
According to Molloy, the original WIC building sustained damages in 2017, and a $6.6 million grant was awarded in the following year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to refurbish the building.
Molloy also announced that plans are moving forward to renovate the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex, which serves as the department’s headquarters on St. Croix.
According to Molloy, the contract for the complex is pending and the design phase is 90% complete.
”This is a huge step to modernizing the infrastructure of the Department of Health and expanding the array of public health services available to residents,” he said.
Molloy said the department continues to monitor COVID-19 cases as well as possible moneky pox. There are currently 73 active COVID-19 cases territorywide, including 49 on St. Croix, 23 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John. Six COVID-19 patients are being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, and two COVID-19 patients are at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
Molloy said the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available at health department clinics. Anyone age 12 and over is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine, he said. The bivalent vaccine can also be taken in combination with the influenza vaccine, he said.
Currently there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in the territory, according to Molloy, who said that 13 samples sent off island for confirmation testing returned negative.
During the briefing, Government House spokesperson Richard Motta announced that residents can now apply for the Solar+ Financing Program through Oct. 22. The program will give those residents who have yet to do so, to take advantage of benefits of solar energy in the VI, he said.
The Solar+ Program will allow property owners to leverage zero-down financing, and incrementally pay off investments through monthly utility bills, according to Motta. The program will be “exclusively available” to home owners with no solar previously installed, he said.
Applicants can receive a minimum 15-year loan with the maximum amount of up to $30,000 with 1% interest, Motta said. Applications must be submitted online at www.energy.vi.gov