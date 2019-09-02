Saltchuk Resources Inc. and Tropical Shipping recently made a $10,000 contribution to Queen Louise Home for Children on St. Croix.
The donation will assist recovery efforts at Queen Louise Home, which is still under repairs from damages sustained during Hurricane Maria. Saltchuk Resources Inc. and Tropical Shipping have been working to support recovery efforts at Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands (LSSVI) and other community organizations in recent months.
The donation was the inspiration of Jennifer Nugent-Hill, director of Governmental and Community Affairs at Tropical Shipping, and Richard Berry, a longtime supporter of Queen Louise Home for Children and president of Leeward Islands Management Company. Berry has been an active supporter and advocate of the program for more than 20 years. In 2018, he facilitated a donation from the Marion and John E. Anderson Foundation that gave $400,000 of support to the program at a crucial time in its recovery.
“After the storm, we were deeply concerned for both our programs and supporters, because we knew that we were all hurting together. Richard has been a guardian angel for the children at Queen Louise Home, and his constant efforts to bring love to our doors has kept us motivated and hopeful,” said Junia John-Straker, the chief executive officer of the Lutheran Social Services in the Virgin Islands.
Contributions to Queen Louise Home fund the costs of operating the program 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Children first come to Queen Louise Home through the V.I. Human Services Department as a result of abuse, neglect, and/or displacement, or for respite care when needed. The program is a part of Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands — the largest private child and family services agency in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Commented