The National Weather Service is monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to pass south of the Virgin Islands later this week.
“Right now, the National Hurricane Center only gives this wave a low chance of developing during the next five days,” said Manuel Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said Sunday.
The wave is predicted to move over the Caribbean Sea south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico starting Friday, and continue over the weekend.
The core of the system is expected to stay far enough south that no wind damage is anticipated, but the moisture field associated with the wave could bring additional rain, Rodriguez said.
“We can see that increasing some rain for the end of the week, and increasing hazardous marine conditions for the islands,” Rodriguez said.
Conditions could shift over the week, and residents “should keep an eye on any weather updates” from the National Weather Service in San Juan and Miami, Rodriguez said.
“We are still in the hurricane season, it stretches to Nov. 30, so we should keep an eye on anything that comes from Africa,” Rodriguez said.
Before the wave comes Friday, Rodriguez said an upper level trough to the north will keep passing rain showers lingering over the islands through Tuesday or Wednesday.
Conditions will also be hot over the next few days, with temperatures in the 90s, “so just keep in mind that people should stay hydrated,” Rodriguez said.