Choosing the people who will make critically important decisions on our behalf — decisions that affect the very quality of life itself — puts power, real power, in our hands.
So why doesn’t everybody step up and seize that power? Every voter is king for a minute inside the voting booth, able to use the ballot to decree how things will be for the next two to four years.
Why would anyone hesitate to put on the crown?
It is because certain false ideas masquerade like jumbies, looming up as truth. Not everyone can see the difference, so let’s take a look at some often-heard statements and ask:
Is it true? Is it false?
1. My ballot will not be a secret; the powers that be will know how I voted and will punish me if I don’t support them. True or False?
There is zero real evidence that the authorities can discover how you voted, no matter how much suspicion circulates about the voting machines, the paper ballots, the ballot depositories and the hand-counting of ballots. The correct answer is: False. Of course, you can go around telling how you voted, but don’t blame the machines or other people for knowing a secret you told.
2. I’ll have to endure people shouting at me and waving campaign signs in my face when I walk to the polling place. True or False?
The campaigners’ have a right to do this — up to a certain distance from the door — and they will do it loudly and enthusiastically.
The correct answer is: True. But it is also true that you could have avoided the shouting crowds by early voting, which is ideal for avoiding the ordeal.
3. My vote isn’t important because no matter who wins and who loses, nothing ever changes.
Doing nothing is the only way to be absolutely sure nothing changes. A new broom and an old broom both sweep — you can’t blame the broom if you don’t push in the direction you want it to go. Virgin Islands events spanning just the last four administrations are evidence of far-reaching shifts in policies and practices, all set in motion by election outcomes. Don’t believe it? You can look it up. Then you can go vote.
The correct answer is: False.
4. If I get to the polls and can’t produce my voter ID card, they’ll embarrass me in front of everybody and I won’t get to vote.
The poll workers are trained and experienced. They know exactly what to do when a voter doesn’t have a card or when there is any uncertainty whatsoever.
The correct answer is False. You will get to vote, provisionally or otherwise. Nobody will call you out. The poll workers are too busy for this drama.
5. If I register to vote, I can get called to jury duty, which is a miserable experience.
Guess what: You also can get called to jury duty if you have a V.I. driver’s license — and if you get caught driving without a license, you will be very, very, very sorry.
The correct answer is: True. It is also true that you are being foolish to let fear of jury duty take away your constitutional right to vote. (It is also true that the V.I. courts need to be considerate and not abuse jurors’ time and patience.)
6. I can see who The Daily News is endorsing and let that be my guide.
The Daily News attempts to provide readers with enough accurate and relevant information about the candidates for voters to make their own informed decisions.
The correct answer is False. The Daily News is not endorsing any candidates.
Instead of recommending any candidates, The Daily News offers these guidelines for making smart choices.
The candidate you should pick is the one who:
1. Will wisely, honestly and unselfishly use our public funds and other resources.
2. Has the knowledge and experience to create and implement solutions to the community’s problems.
3. Has demonstrated the ability and desire to work respectfully and civilly with government colleagues and the private sector to create a strong economy.
4. Will demand and implement transparency and accountability in all aspects of government — including spending of public funds and handling of personnel.
5. Will ensure adequate funding of quality health, welfare and education services.
And now the final question in the True or False test:
7. If I don’t vote, I can still complain.
The correct answer is: True. Unfortunately.
This is also True: Even if you flunked the test, you deserve good government. You can have it — but only if you help get it.