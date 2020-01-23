COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a rare move, the Trump administration is intervening in a court battle on behalf of Ohio to defend a state ban on abortions because a fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday saying the ban is constitutional. In October, a three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based appeals court upheld a lower court decision to block Ohio’s law passed in 2017 by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. John Kasich. The full 6th Circuit court has agreed to review the case at the request of Ohio Attorney Dave Yost.
