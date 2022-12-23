ST. CROIX — The sounds of sweet quelbe music echoed through the hills and valleys of St. Croix neighborhoods this past week as residents and visitors saw the rebirth of the full-scale Crucian Christmas Serenade with Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights.
The event, which has been ongoing for more than 15 years now, was scaled back for the last two years with COVID-19 mandating safety precautions and prohibiting mass gatherings.
The tradition of the band serenading the community with Christmas quelbe music began in the 1970s. At that time, the band carried their instruments and walked from house to house, spreading Christmas cheer with their scratch band tunes. The tradition evolved, and even more far reaching, until it was stopped in 1992 due to complaints about noise. It was later revived with the band’s serenade slowly moving through the community on a flatbed truck with speakers.
This year, through collaboration with WTJX and AARP, the foreday morning serenade was four days of festivity, to include two live music events and two additional nights of pre-recorded music. On those days, the flatbed truck piled with speaks came through neighborhoods that the band ordinarily cannot get to when it plays live.
Neighborhood residents could either join or, in some cases, stay in bed and listen to the music as the truck followed by a caravan of vehicles, neared their areas. Those who ventured out — dressed in pajamas or Christmas outfits – took to the streets and tramped behind the truck through the neighborhood.
Among those were Strawberry Hill, Estate Grove Place, Mon Bijou, Golden Rock, Anna’s Hope, Clifton Hill, Campo Rico, Peter’s Rest and La Grande Princesse.
Resident enjoyed the dancing and music as the truck passed through. Those in the caravan drove from neighborhood to neighborhood behind the truck, and were treated to delicious Crucian cuisine at two food stops during the early morning hours. The serenade wrapped up with a huge tramp in Frederiksted town on Wednesday and in Christiansted on Friday.
Briel Knight-Sanderson waited for the truck at the Basin Triangle intersection just before 6 a.m. Friday, beaming with excitement.
“It really feels like Christmas now with the serenade,” she said. “I missed these the last two years because of COVID, so while I well wanted to sleep, I had to come out.”
Many lined the streets of Christiansted Friday morning or joined in the slow-moving tramp when it neared.
Among them was Simeon David, who did a jig up the hill toward Richmond Post Office ahead of the truck. He said this was his first time home for Christmas in six years and he loved the energy.
“I used to watch this fun on social media and really miss it here, but I was LIVE from my phone earlier and showing off to my friends who are cold in Georgia,” he said.
And, as had occurred on Wednesday morning Frederiksted, once the community tramp ended at WTJX headquarters in Richmond, participants could enjoy a free Crucian Breakfast that included saltfish, eggs, Johnny cake, steamed spinach, pumpkin soup, banana fritters, oatmeal, bush tea, juices and juices among others.