ST. CROIX – The sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season abound, but on St. Croix in particular, it isn’t quite Christmas without ‘Stanley and dem’.
Formally known as Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights or TSK, the scratch band has had residents literally dancing in their Christmas pajamas at wee morning hours, as their flatbed truck carrying huge speakers slowly makes its way through neighborhood streets, east and west.
It’s become an annual tradition for the group to serenade at Christmas with oldtime carols – some set to quelbe tunes. The tradition stopped in 1992 after a few grinches complained about “noise.” The serenade was revived about a decade ago when WTJX — under the leadership of Osbert Potter — set out to film a documentary on the group with assistance from St. Croix Avis owner Rena Brodhurst.
During Festival season, TSK is almost always called upon to spread love and Christmas cheer throughout the community, but the serenade is by far one of the favorite events many look forward to. Now mostly made up of beloved octogenarians, TSK has added a few newcomers including Kendall Henry.
One of the younger members of the band, Henry said the serenade is an important part of local culture because it keeps the traditions of quelbe music alive as it was done years ago. He said the event – which includes a motorcade, food stops and tramp – had to be curtailed over the last two years because of COVID-19 restrictions, but this year a full-scale event is in store for residents.
This year, there will be two nights of live music and two additional nights of pre-recorded music when the flatbed truck that carries the band will drive through neighborhoods that they usually do not get to.
“It’s because of time and with all the speakers on the large truck it is hard to get to some of the surrounding neighborhoods, but we wanted to get to them too, so we added some nights and the band will go through — but with prerecorded music and not all the instruments and equipment,” Henry said.
The truck and the throngs of revelers – by foot and by car — enjoying the music will meet up with others at “food stops “with traditional Crucian cuisine in Ginger Thomas and Estate Grove Place on the second night and Estate St. John and Eliza’s Retreat on the fourth night.”
This year the serenade series, with pre-recorded music, will kick off beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ginger Thomas at the Christian residence. It will make its way east, through Christiansted and back. The serenade will continue just after midnight Wednesday morning with live music — again starting in Ginger Thomas and winding its way through Strawberry, Bonne Esperance, Mon Bijou, Calquohoun, Grove Place, Whim, Campo Rico and into Frederiksted town. Once in town, a tramp will begin at the Frederiksted post office and down King Street into the Midre Cummings Park where the traditional Crucian Breakfast will be held.
On Thursday, the truck with pre-recorded music will leave Ginger Thomas, but this time wind its way west. Then at midnight on Friday, live music will abound with TSK atop its flatbed truck, winding their way through Peter’s Rest, Anna’s Hope, Orange Grove, Golden Rock, Harbor View, La Grande Princesse, Estate St. John, Christiansted town, Eliza’s Retreat, Tide Village and back to town. A tramp will follow, beginning at 6 a.m. at Sunday Market Square, heading to the WTJX building in Estate Richmond where breakfast will be served.
For those unfamiliar with the term Crucian breakfast or traditional Crucian cuisine, the spread at each stop is expected to include everything from stewed saltfish, pick-up saltfish also known as saltfish gundee, smoke herring, boiled eggs, spinach, okra, kallaloo, souse, fresh baked titi or butter bread, banana fritters, goat water and other soups, Johnny cake, oatmeal, cream of wheat, bush tea, and cocoa tea among others.
Residents who want to donate dishes or drinks to the Crucian Breakfast events, or guavaberry rum and other goodies for the band, should contact Henry at 1(210) 867-4913 or Tanya Singh at WTJX at 340-718-3339.