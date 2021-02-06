TORTOLA — Two British Virgin Islands men are dead in what is being described as a murder-suicide Friday morning.
Officials are calling the event that has shocked the territory a “tragic isolated incident.”
Rodney Simmonds Sr., a popular businessman and horse racing aficionado, was gunned down in his Threadfall home in Sea Cows Bay, and Andrew Skeritt, who is believed to have committed suicide, was found dead in his Carrot Bay home.
“Police can confirm two males were found dead,” Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a statement. “Homicide detectives are on the scene determining exactly what had occurred.”
Drayton said there appears to be “no threat to the wider community.”
Prior to Hurricane Irma, Simmonds Sr., co-owner of the Boys Gas Station, raced horses across the street from the Sea Cows Bay business on the Ellis Thomas Downs track, under the banner of The Boys Racing Stables. His Apollo Sky won the 2014 Boxing Day feature race by more than seven furlongs, beating Chilean Boy and Governor’s Cup champ Swag Daddy.
Last year, the BVI recorded three murders between Sept. 6 and Nov. 6. A person was charged in one of the murders.