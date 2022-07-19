ST. CROIX — Five people were rescued on Sunday by a U.S. Coast Guard crew and two Good Samaritan vessels near Green Cay after the vessel they were on capsized.
The survivors included three men and two women, according to a news release.
The Coast Guard said the rescued men and women were not wearing life jackets when the vessel capsized.
The passengers of the capsized boat reportedly fell into the water after the 21-foot pleasure craft, Skater, they were on capsized after hitting a wave at a high speed.
According to the news release, at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a report from the U.S. Marie pleasure craft of a vessel capsizing and five people in the water.
“Boat Forces Detachment St. Croix 33-Special Purpose Craft crew responded to the scene after also hearing the distress communication and recovered one person from the water,” the news release stated. “People aboard a Good Samaritan vessel rescued two other persons from the water. The second vessel recovered the remaining two persons who were sitting on top of the capsized vessel. The capsized vessel was righted and towed to Altona Boat Ramp by one of the Good Samaritan vessels.”
Emergency Medical Services personnel at Green Cay Marina treated one of the women who sustained a laceration on her arm during the capsizing.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hooten, Boat Forces Detachment St. Croix coxswain for the case, praised the rescue efforts.
“The persons rescued in this case are very lucky and could have sustained far worse injuries after a high-speed crash,” he said.
Hooten also commended the Good Samaritan vessels for their assistance on the scene. He reminded mariners to operate at a safe speed for current sea conditions and to wear personal flotation devices because occurrences like this can happen without time to put on safety equipment.