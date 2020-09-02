Dear Editor,
This past week, the Legislature had been considering the Gov. Albert Bryan’s proposal to create a special purpose financing vehicle titled the Matching Fund Securitization Corporation or MFSC and, to authorize it to issue Matching Fund Securitization Bonds.
As proposed, the MFSC will be an independent, autonomous public corporation and government instrumentality, with a legal existence separate from the government of the Virgin Islands. It will be managed by a three-person board, comprising the governor and two others of his choosing.
Upon its creation, the GVI will grant all rights, title and interests in future rum cover-over receipts to the MFSC. The MFSC will use that revenue stream to issue Matching Fund Securitization Bonds to pay down $1 billion of outstanding Public Finance Authority bonds. Because bond interest rates are at a historic low, total debt service payments over the life of the new bonds will be lower than for the existing bonds. The creation of the MFSC is deemed necessary because the extremely poor credit rating of the PFA prohibits its access to the bond market at advantageous rates.
Since 2016, when the GVI failed in its attempt to access the bond market, its fiscal and economic condition have been further challenged by two Category 5 hurricanes. In September 2019, Moody’s confirmed the GVI’s credit rating as Caa3, and the PFA Matching Fund Senior and Junior Lien Bonds rating as Caa2 and Caa3, respectively. For perspective, those ratings rank 18th and 19th on Moody’s rating scale, with the 20th being the bottom. And that was before COVID-19.
The MFSC provides the way around this obstacle because its debt will be totally isolated from the GVI’s credit. Its bonds are supposed to earn an investment grade rating, which will allow the transaction to achieve net present value saving of $106 million over 20 years. This saving assumes that the FY2021 Matching Fund receipts are included in the transaction; otherwise the NPV saving drops to $21 million: hence the haste to execute the transaction before Oct. 1.
The proposed transaction is structured to concentrate saving totaling $255 million in the first three years; then diminishing substantially through the next seven years. From the 11th year outward, the annual payment on the new debt will be higher than on the old debt. The dissaving in those later years, partially offset the earlier saving, such that the net saving over the life of the new bonds will be $106 million. By itself, a cash infusion to the GERS of $255 million over three years, could delay its predicted 2023 insolvency by 18 to 24 months.
The current environment of historically low interest rates favors long term debt refinancing; and $106 million NPV saving on a $1 billion debt (10.6%), comfortably clears the threshold for economic refunding. The question is whether this proposal delivers the optimum benefit from the financial opportunity that is provided by an investment grade credit, in a historically low interest rate environment.
Rather than focus on achieving savings by reducing the annual payment on existing debt, the financing strategy should be to maximize borrowing capacity with the resources available for debt service payments. For example, an annual payment of $110 million, about the same as current payment, can service a $1.7 billion, 20-year debt, at 3% interest — $1.8 billion at 2.5%. This will provide $700 million to $800 million additional debt capacity, after refunding the PFA debt, which could fund at least a $600 million infusion to GERS — with some left over. Such an infusion could delay GERS insolvency by about five years — to 2028; providing valuable breathing room for structuring a sustainable solution.
This strategy is additionally attractive because the MFSC’s debt will not be a liability of the GVI; therefore, will not burden its financial statements. Instead, it will improve the GVI’s balance sheet by removing the $1 billion of refunded PFA debt, and by reducing the net pension liability with the $600 million GERS infusion: a total $1.6 billion reduction in GVI liabilities.
The GVI should take maximum advantage of the opportunity presented by the confluence of investment grade credit and ultra-low interest rates. The consensus opinion is that these rates won’t last very long.
— Nellon L. Bowry, who served as Office of Management and Budget director under governors Roy L. Schneider and Kenneth E. Mapp, resides on St. Croix.