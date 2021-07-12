The U.S. Virgin Islands’ management of the COVID-19 public health crisis along with savvy marketing tactics are being credited for the confidence airlines have placed in adding and increasing service to both St. Croix and St. Thomas, according to Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte, who spoke at the recent 2021 Routes Americas air service development event in Orlando, Fla.
“Despite the global travel lockdowns, we have had incredible winter and spring seasons, and we expect to experience one of the strongest summer months in the history of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Boschulte, who reported St. Croix and St. Thomas are registering about 10,000 and 30,000 weekly seats respectively this summer.
“We have welcomed new nonstop service from places like Dallas, Miami, Orlando, New York City and Newark, New Jersey, and increased lift across several gateways. We are also close to consummating a deal for new flights from Canada to St. Croix, and will continue to work on resuming seasonal flights from Denmark.”
Commissioner Boschulte said the response from airline executives in Orlando was exceptional, and as the territory moves towards the post-vaccination period, he was confident of increased business as hotels such as Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino and Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort & Spa come back online in the months ahead.
He was also optimistic about the eventual return of the Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort and Noni Beach on St. Thomas.
“But what has really been remarkable throughout the pandemic is the sharing economy — Airbnbs, condos and villas – which has kept our economy ticking as we continue to safely welcome thousands of travelers to our shores every day,” he said.
During Routes Americas, the commissioner and his team met with representatives from Air Canada, American Airlines, Cape Air, Caribbean Airlines, Copa Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and WestJet Airlines, in addition to representatives from data-focused aviation service companies.
The team also hosted an educational travel industry luncheon to provide updates to meeting planners, travel agents and journalists in the Orlando area.