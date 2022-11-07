The U.S. Virgin Islands can boast that it’s the top destination in the West Indies after being voted the Best Caribbean Cruise Destination by readers of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.
According to the magazine’s publisher, the Department of Tourism “never rested in broadcasting messages of safety, recovery, and the promise of unforgettable experiences,” during the pandemic.
“The people of the Virgin Islands are to be congratulated for making yours a welcoming international destination rich with culture and personality,” Bill Panoff, publisher and editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine, said. “For the U.S. Virgin Islands to be voted the Best Caribbean Cruise Destination in the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards speaks volumes about the hospitality of the USVI’s people, the natural beauty of the place, and the ability of the islands to exceed our readers’ expectations.”
A statement from WICO President and CEO Anthony A. Ottley, noted he was proud that the Virgin Islands has received such an honor, and praised government agencies that continued to make it the destination it is today, even through the pandemic.
“This achievement recognizes so many who work tirelessly to create a destination experience enjoyed by millions,” Ottley said. “I applaud the Office of the Governor, and the departments of Tourism, Health and Property and Procurement for their leadership and care for our community and our traveling guests through the pandemic.”
Ottley also had praise for employees with WICO and the V.I. Port Authority, which controls the dock in Sub Base.
“The employees of The West Indian Company Limited and the VI Port Authority maintained the highest standards in the industry, allowing our ports to emerge resilient and thriving,” Ottley said.