The University of the Virgin Islands announced it has received $1 million in funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation to aid students who want to pursue a master’s degree in marine and environmental science, and eventually work in the marine and environmental science fields.
Graduate students will receive tuition, fees, and a graduate research assistantship stipend, in addition to mentoring and other non-financial support, according to a news release.
“Those entering the workforce will have the opportunity to gain experience in either eight-week or year-long positions. Yearlong positions are salaried and receive full benefits,” according to the news release.
Past workforce fellows have been placed on both St. Thomas and St. Croix and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ divisions of Coastal Zone Management and Fish and Wildlife, and The Nature Conservancy, according to the release
The Securing STEM Island Pathways funding will help aid research led by assistant professor Kristin Wilson Grimes at UVI’s Center for Marine and Environmental Studies, and Lawanda Cummings, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education director for the V.I. Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.
According to the release, the award builds on past investments in the territory by the NSF.
“Over four years, Securing STEM Island Pathways will support 13 post-degree recipients in graduate school at UVI and local workforce positions,” the statement said.
“We are excited by this investment in the territory by the National Science Foundation and hope the project will serve as a model program for how we can stabilize STEM career pathways, lessen unemployment, and retain talented, emerging scientists within the U.S. Virgin Islands.” Grimes said. “Because UVI is one of only three Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States with a master’s program in marine science, the project bridges a critical period of uncertainty for many underrepresented groups in the geosciences.”
Cummings also expressed appreciation for the award, saying, “I am grateful for the collaborative culture at UVI that allows us to build upon past successes and innovate on how we support our emerging scientists with more holistic development models and pathways for inclusion in the local STEM workforce.”
UVI graduates in STEM fields are eligible for the award. For more information email genae.gonsalves@uvi.edu.