UVI Cell is promoting literacy in commemoration of National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week with a limited-time scholarship for adults who want to earn their high school diploma.
Candidates for the scholarship must be residents of the Virgin Islands, who withdrew from high school and have taken the Test of Adult Basic Education. There are no income requirements to participate, according to a UVI statement.
The scholarship is being funded by the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act or AEFLA, the largest federal investment in adult education and literacy, according to a university statement.
“The adult education and literacy programs allow individuals to improve their quality of life, providing better employment opportunities and helping people advance their skills,” according to the news release.
AEFL week, which this year was observed Sept. 18-24, helps support literacy efforts by increasing financial and societal support for U.S. adults with low literacy and digital skills and raising public awareness about the need and value for adult education and family literacy.
UVI Cell will offer online classes in partnership with Penn Foster High School, a leader in online and blended learning programs. Residents who enroll in the literacy program, however, will have access to computer labs and tutoring through UVI CELL although the program is online, the release stated.
“Adult education plays such a critical role in our community and across the world as literacy rates are tied to both the societal and economic factors,” Suzanne Darrow-Magras, director of UVI CELL said. “In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the 2010 Census showed that 30% of adults do not have a high school diploma, that’s 24,000 individuals, while the national average is 12%.”
High school graduates earn $10,000 more than those without their diplomas, according to Darrow-Magras.
“We’re hoping to level the playing field for these individuals while building a better-trained workforce and a stronger economy,” she said.
To apply for the online scholarship visit https://cell.uvi.edu/programs/online-high-school.aspx. For questions, call (340) 693-1100 or by emailing cell@uvi.edu