The University of the Virgin Islands has received a $20,000 donation from Tropical Shipping to support its Youth Ocean Explorers program.
The donation will be used to enhance hands-on marine science learning for students interested in studying coastal, marine and environmental science, natural resource management, and conservation.
“Our community giving program is proud to support vibrant youth education initiatives like UVI’s Youth Ocean Explorers program,” said Jennifer Nugent-Hill, Tropical Shipping’s director of Governmental and Community Affairs.
“On behalf of the University of the Virgin Islands, I would like to express our gratitude to Tropical Shipping for its ongoing generous donation to support our Youth Ocean Explorers program. This program is critical to helping young people in our community gain an appreciation for the marine environment and the role it plays in our daily lives,” said UVI President David Hall.