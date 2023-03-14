Dear Editor,
This is an open Letter to the members of the Board of Trustees of the University of the Virgin Islands:
As a former member of the UVI Board of Trustees, I am writing to alert you that the UVI Presidential Search Committee as presently constituted does not reflect best practice or even standard practice in academia. The 1966 Statement on Government of Colleges and Universities, formulated jointly by the American Association of University Professors, the American Council on Education, and the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges states as follows:
- Joint effort of a most critical kind must be taken when an institution chooses a new president.
- The selection of a chief administrative officer should follow upon a cooperative search by the governing board and the faculty, taking into consideration the opinions of others who are appropriately interested.
- The president should be equally qualified to serve both as the executive officer of the governing board and as the chief academic officer of the institution and the faculty.
- The president’s dual role requires an ability to interpret to board and faculty the educational views and concepts of institutional government of the other.
- The president should have the confidence of the board and the faculty.
The UVI Presidential Search Committee does not include a single faculty member. After reviewing current college and university presidential search committees nationwide, we have been unable to identify a single other presidential search committee which does not include faculty members; most have between three and six faculty members, and the average number seems to be between four and five.
Students are also more widely represented on most presidential search committees than they are on the UVI search committee, which has only one student. By excluding faculty and students from the search committee, the Board of Trustees is depriving the committee of the points of view of the two most important constituencies of the university, whose good opinion is vital to the success of any new president.
We respectfully request that the Board of Trustees add faculty members from several different schools and colleges across the university, as well as students from both campuses, to the Presidential Search Committee. This will make it more likely that the candidate chosen will have the confidence of the students and faculty, which in turn will make the job of whoever is chosen as president much easier.
— David Gould, St. Thomas, on behalf of the executive committee of UVI Chapter, American Association of University Professors.