Fresh on the heels of launching a certificate program in construction management, the University of the Virgin Islands is giving students the option to earn an associate degree in that field.
The Board of Trustees voted unanimously for the new associate of applied science in construction management approval by the Board of Trustees during its last meeting of the year, and just in time for an expected boom in the construction industry with post-hurricane repairs in both the public and private sectors still incomplete. Prior to that, only a certificate program, launched in the fall of 2022, was available.
The new degree program will prepare students for positions as construction supervisors, estimators, schedulers, or project managers and graduates will have the skills and experience to be successful project managers on building construction projects, UVI said in a statement.
“We essentially were charged by the territory to consider a construction management associate degree in large part, based on the influx of financial resources that were coming into the territory on the heels of the post-hurricane era and also into the pandemic era,” said Kendra Harris, dean of the university’s School of Business. “Opportunities were there for individuals to be contractors and subcontractors, but individuals were not properly equipped with the appropriate certification to take advantage of those opportunities.”
According to the statement, residents had to leave the territory to earn a certificate or degree in public management.
Under the new degree program, students will learn the principles and techniques of construction, materials and building equipment, manual and computer-aided drafting, building contracting processes, legal considerations, and cost estimating and scheduling using the latest construction and project management software. Students enrolled in the certificate program can switch to the degree program, according to the news release.
“This is a very necessary program. We look forward to great things from it,” Board Chairman Henry Smock said in praising the board’s actions.
According to the statement, the university conducted a feasibility study on the AAS program, and transmitted the results to the Legislature, which funded the study.
Harris said that the feasibility study played a part in proposing an associate degree as opposed to a bachelor’s degree program.
“The data that we gathered is that associate degrees are growing in desirability by employers,” she said.
The feasibility study also revealed that people were willing to commit for one to two years.
The approval of the AAS program was one of many things the Board accomplished at Saturday’s meeting, prior to going into executive session.
During the meeting, Smock welcomed a new student representative, Nashanta Lindsey-Farrell.
Sharon Honore, an associate professor of communications, will serve as the new faculty representative on the Board. Smock also welcomed Dionne Wells-Hedrington, the Education commissioner as a board member.
The board also unanimously approved a revised operating budget of $49.9 million for Fiscal Year 2023 and voted unanimously to set the FY23 fundraising goal at $4.5 million.
University President David Hall, during the President’s Report, lauded the successes of UVI students, faculty, alums, and university initiatives. He also presented the customary President’s Award in recognition of the excellence and commitment of those UVI employees or units that have performed exceptionally within the last quarter to the Access and Enrollment Service department. The department had a 2% increase in total enrollment for the Fall 2022 semester, including notable increases in new freshmen of more than 13%, reversing a previous trend of low enrollment.
According to Hall, the department launched the most aggressive and comprehensive student outreach campaign to ensure that as few students as possible were purged from the university’s system due to payment-related issues and that as many students as possible received financial aid resources.
Hall thanked the entire team for their dedication and creativity, saying, “Your teamwork and your collective determination has placed the University on a growth path that we must continue.”
The next scheduled meeting is set for March 4, 2023. on the St. Croix campus.