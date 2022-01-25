Dear Editor,
I put my fingers to the keyboard in hope that my opinions expressed herein serve to enlighten and edify our citizens on my take on issues that affect our island communities, highlighting vital matters that need to be acted on by our leaders.
I try to keep language simple for the benefit of all, but sometimes the words are not germane to the topic, and I use words that better describe my sentiments or to render an assault on the lack of foresight on governance.
This coming year every automotive manufacturer in the world will release onto the global markets over 100 new models of zero emission vehicles (ZEV) and that singular fact has triggered major U.S. city mayors to form a task force addressing the rising use of ZEV’s within their cities; and to draft plans for modernizing their entire transportation infrastructure to address transition and new demands. (You’d think the territory would have advanced to having town or island mayors rather than town administrators.) The territory is just getting around to repaving its roads and streets after multiple decades of neglect. But that is just to bring them up to last millennium standards. Yet, most will need to be upgraded again to meet new standards within the next decade. Do you think that will happen?
California started in 2012, by passing legislation to immediately require the mandatory use of zero emission vehicles on its roadways so that by 2030 most vehicles would meet such standards. As of Jan. 1, 2020, vehicles of model years 2004 and older could no longer be registered in that state. Gov. Newsom signed Executive Order N-79-20 on Sept. 23, 2020. The order directs the state to require that by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero emission vehicles. All of these actions have accelerated auto and other transport manufactures to build zero emission vehicles and get them to market to avoid losing market share. These states have also enacted ZEV laws: Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
I have already seen multiple ZEV on our roads. What actions has the territory taken to meet the coming avalanche of ZEV’s. None! Will we again demonstrate to the world our inability to deal with emerging technologies on a timely and well-conceived manner. West Indies Company Ltd. will have to install charging stations for taxis. How will that work? All across our territory there will be a need to use parking spaces as recharging stations, which will reduce the actual number of true parking spaces on our busy streets. A question that arises is when will legislation be introduced to address this grievous omission in our planning? By whom and when will the infrastructure be installed? Will government control, manage and repair these charging stations or the private sector? How will the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs or the Public Services Commission regulate these stations and their rates?
Currently, service stations are on private property and owned by private corporations. Territorial streets, roads and highways are owned by the government. That’s a major issue to be addressed. The territory has just eight years to start installing the infrastructure to meet the upcoming demand for recharging stations. What will happen to our streets? Will the Water and Power Authority be able to support the new demand for power? Also, by 2035 — in 13 years — we will have very little need for service stations so there is very little need for the territory to approve any more.
The states of California and Texas set national trends in the textbook and automotive industries as they do so in other areas because they have such a large consumer base. After 30 years, we just bought some new school buses and I am sure it will not be another 25 years before we have to again, if we are part of the Build Back Better plan, which includes mitigations to address global warming. Hopefully, our leaders will start to act because they also have to consider the infrastructure for driver-less and other robotic vehicles as well as ZEV- “people movers.” Instead of standard wheelchairs, scooters, trikes and skateboards we now have to deal with these in their motorized versions with plenty of zip. Has the territory considered how it will control our airspace to regulate e-VTOL, which will soon appear in our serene vistas? Where would parking for these be? Their charging stations? Why drive when you can just zoom into town as the crow flies. How will our hospitals, clinics, schools, government buildings, supermarkets and shopping centers adapt? I have no knowledge of any plans, policies, regulations or drafted legislation to address what’s about to cascade on the territory.
These new conveyances will bring definite changes to our territory sooner than later because it’s happening elsewhere now, “very fastly” (a Trumpism). How long before our police force adopts e-VTOL for patrolling, giving chase, or rescue operations? How about local entrepreneurs manufacturing and selling them, locally? WAPA lines will be the greatest hazards; so how long before we start to bury our power lines? Auto supply stores will also transition and carry different and less auto parts. We also better start planning on how best to replace the refinery as diminishing demands start to force its closure, again. What will take its place and stature in our economy? How and when will the Education Department address the needed course of studies to prep our upcoming generation to deal with these changes impacting the territory, brought on by market forces?
It is unavoidable. Change will happen, want it or not. It is happening now all around us. E-Ink vehicle have already been built (cars that can change color — BMW and cars without steering wheel, accelerator, clutch or brake pedal have been manufactured, Mercedes Benz). To see this vehicle visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=47fmyXuVcgo
Or the top 15 Concept cars of 2020 at www.youtube.com/watch?v=DT47g-OvCGg.
Forbes magazine, on Dec 20, 2018, published this article titled: “The Electric Vehicle Revolution is Alive in Barbados.” Visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesellsmoor/2018/12/20/the-electric-vehicle-revolution-is-alive-in-barbados/?sh=7b208a295ff8
In an IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) blog, on Aug. 16, 2021, “Electrifying the Caribbean: Plugging in Electric Vehicles” there’s discussion on what’s happening to our East — Barbados and Trinidad, and to our West — Jamaica and the Dominican Republic and their integration of ZEV’s into their vehicular infrastructure. To read, visit https://blogs.iadb.org/energia/en/electrifying-the-caribbean-plugging-in-electric-vehicles/
So sorry to say, but our leaders have kept our islands marching in place while the rest of the Caribbean has been marching forward. Will we catch up or continue to falter?
— Robert O. Schuster, St. Croix, is a former mathematics and technology educator.