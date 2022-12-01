Dear Editor,
More threats of rolling blackouts are on the horizon for the Virgin Islands. Vitol doesn’t have to threaten us, we are already accustomed to rolling blackouts even when fuel is not the issue. So, what’s new?
If you detect some sarcasm, it’s because like most people, I am pissed. A letter sent to Gov. Albert Bryan stated that Vitol is within their rights to suspend performance of all obligations under the current agreement, which means Vitol will not deliver any future cargos of propane to the V.I. Water and Power Authority and its plants will cease to operate when the current supply has been exhausted.
First in line to feel the heavy hand of Vitol’s course of action is Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix and next in line will be Harley Plant on St. Thomas. The Virgin Islands needs outside intervention at this point. The debacle that has occurred at WAPA for decades has led us to where we are right now. The ballooning of a contract (Vitol) that went from $87 million to $190 million charted this course we are currently on. The interest rate of 15% on the loan to build the plant is also suffocating us.
The last CEO spoke publicly about refinancing that loan when interest rates were very favorable, but now that option looks bleak based on the interest rates that have increased to stem the tide on inflation. We need one of the agencies under the Biden administration to intervene at this point. Virgin Islanders already pay the highest kilowatt rate under the U.S. flag and the entire Caribbean basin — with inflation the problem is compounded many times.
The federal department that intervenes needs to stay engaged, follow through and report to us the good news or bad and again the painful recipe to the citizens, of what it will take to get this problem stabilized. This is pure madness. A friend of mine told me that some 70 years ago, when she was a little girl attending Dober Elementary School in the 1950s, she remembers the electricity going off quite frequently then. I note this to say that problems at WAPA cannot be monetary only, it’s also management. If problems persist like this — that affects every aspect of our lives — and the problem is swept under the rug for decades, then it could be perceived that the powers that be over the decades have had no intentions of “correcting” the problem. Let’s see what comes out of the letter written by the four congressman who inquired about the use of federal funds at WAPA and hopefully some solution can come out of this inquiry.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas
Editor’s note: This letter was submitted prior to WAPA’s announcement about reverting to diesel to avoid rolling blackouts ahead of Wednesday’s deadline by Vitol to cease providing the agency with propane. Gov. Bryan meantime is in D.C. with scheduled talks on WAPA with Congress and White House officials.