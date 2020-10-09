The V.I. Council on the Arts celebrates Arts and Humanities Month with online events and a photo contest this week, as well as a monthlong post-a-day art challenge.
The Hispanic Heritage Month Concert will showcase Eddie Russell and the Quelbe Latin Jazz band, featuring River Diaz Romanza. The concert will be available on the V.I. Council on the Arts Facebook Live on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Arts Across America Concert will showcase culture in collaboration with the Kennedy Center on Thursday at 1 p.m., also on Facebook Live.
On Wednesday, there will be an Ink for the Arts photo contest. Snap a picture of yourself featuring your #SupportTheArts “tattoo” and share it on social media. Get your tattoo at www.vicouncilonarts.org. Free pickup options are available at both their St. Thomas and St. Croix offices from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Th post-a-day #ShowYourArt2020 challenge is a social media campaign designed to promote awareness of National Arts and Humanities Month. The year’s campaign features a unique theme for each day in October to inspire people to express themselves. Share images and videos, and be sure to tag the VI.I. Council on the Arts. Todays’ theme is “Name that Flower,” followed by “Arts in Education,” “My Favorite Film,” “On My Bookshelf,” “People in Art,” “Ink For The Arts” and “#ArtCreatesHope.