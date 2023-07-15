The V.I. Justice Initiative is calling on local youth, ages 5 to 19, to participate in its “Picture V.I. Justice Youth Art Contest”, which has been made possible thanks to a donation from BoltNagi PC.
The contest celebrates compassion and creativity, but cash prizes and recognition also serve as an incentive for the youth to spend some time this summer to think about ways that we can make the Virgin Islands better for the more vulnerable members of our community, according to a news release.
Potential applicants are asked to “Think about all of the different people who live in the Virgin Islands and imagine Justice for all. Draw a picture of what Justice for All looks like.”
Contestants will be required to create 2-dimensional drawings that they will upload to the online form of the Justice Initiative website. Participants will also need to explain what their drawings represent.
“It is important for us to stop and think about the obstacles facing our community through the eyes of a child,” V.I. Justice Initiative Executive Director Casey Payton said. “We believe that the Picture V.I. Justice Youth Art Contest will give us an opportunity to learn from the youth of the Virgin Islands and to examine what equality and fairness looks like.”
BoltNagi President Tom Bolt praised the initiative noting that “for over three decades, BoltNagi has been advocating for justice in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
“By sponsoring this Youth Art Contest in conjunction with the Virgin Islands Justice Initiative we are fostering the advocacy amongst our youth for a better tomorrow,” Bolt said.
The submission deadline is set for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Winners will be determined by a panel of judges including artists, educators and attorneys. For full contest rules and to submit an entry, go to vijustice.org.