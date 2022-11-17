Virgin Islands model Jenna-Monet Queeley is making a name for herself with her beauty and style. She is making a mark in the international fashion industry .
Queeley is currently featured in an editorial spread for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam Magazine with photographs by Christina Turino.
Born and raised on St. Croix, Queeley was the winner of the 2019 V.I. Model of the Year Competition produced by Jason Gardener of JG Management USVI, and Sandi Bass International, which is now her mother agent.
Gardener said as part of her prize for winning the V.I. Top Model award, Queeley received a trip to New York City to attend go-sees — where clients and photographers get together to get to know models for future projects — and was offered a contract with State Management Models NYC as a vibrant fashion and beauty model. Since then, some of her bookings have included modeling outfits and products for Target, Shishedo, Tom Ford Beauty, MAC, Carlton Jones NYC, Reebok, Maybelline and Caribbean Posh Magazine among others.
Queeley told The Daily news that her placement with State Management has been successful especially being a new face to the industry.
“Throughout the past three years being signed with State Management, I’ve proven myself with well known clients or brands, showing that I am more than capable of bringing their products or visions to life, whether that’s through makeup, clothing or my recent Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam magazine October Issue,” she said. “Clients appreciate my energetic and enthusiastic spirit on set, that leaves a lasting impression, causing them to request me in future bookings.”
And she’s not stopping there.
Queeley recently launched her own beauty line called Jenna-Monet Beauty. She described her brand as something inspired by “her love of wearing, slaying and playing in makeup.”
She was inspired, as a model, to create a beauty brand that was inclusive and could be worn by women of any age, gender, and ethnicity.
In the meantime she’s focused on becoming a household name as a top model.
“It is all a dream coming through. I certainly would love to be signed in markets such as Paris, California, and South Africa — to expand my brand as an international model,” she said.
Queely may well get her wish. Gardener said the photo spread is a big deal as it is featured in one of the top magazines in the industry.
“A spread like this can help take her to the next level,” he said.
It’s only a matter of time.
“I have always seen her potential because she not only has outstanding physical attributes, but also she has a great heart, is humble and works hard every day to learn the industry and improve on herself and her brand,” he said.