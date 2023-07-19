The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team will take on Wagner College in a pair of exhibition games next month on St. Thomas.
The USVI National Team and the Seahawks will play as part of the Paradise Jam Summer Tour, with games at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Thursday, Aug. 3 at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
The U.S. Virgin Islands National Team is coming off a fifth-place finish in the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers tournament in Managua, Nicaragua, and Valdivia, Chile, going 1-2 in group play.
Wagner College, an NCAA Division I program in Staten Island, N.Y., return eight players from last year’s Seahawks squad, which finished 15-13 last season (8-8 Northeast Conference) under first-year head coach Donald Copeland.
Admission to both games is $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 12.