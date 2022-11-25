ST. THOMAS — The water cannon salute was a complete surprise to American Airlines pilot, and Virgin Islands own, Adrien Phillip Tutein, who captained a major commercial passenger jet from Miami Friday afternoon into his home territory for the first time.
Capt. Tutein said he joined American Airlines in February, after piloting regional commuter planes. To date, his flights have taken him throughout the Americas with trips to within the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America and Latin America.
A happy surprise greeted Tutein when he received the assignment to fly to St. Thomas a couple of weeks ago. Tutein, glancing at the large assembly of family and friends on Friday, added, “and the day after Thanksgiving!”
The pilot grew up in a big supportive Virgin Islands family, many of whom traveled from St. Croix for the fanfare Friday at King Airport. When he gently settled the Airbus 319 onto the tarmac, made the turn for the terminal, he was further surprised with the arc of the water salute.
It was a moment that was the culmination of years of laser-sharp focus on a goal, a lot of determination and hard work.
Water salutes are an aviation tradition to honor the first or last flight of a captain, celebrate a new airplane, a new flight service or other significant occasions.
“This is a special time for me,” Tutein said. He added, I was “honored by it. It was a homecoming moment.”
The Airbus 319 (A319)can carry up to 156 passengers, and has a range of 4,300 miles. It is a narrow-bodied twin engine jet, a variant of the A320.
Many of those passengers complimented the V.I. captain as they deplaned.
Kristopher Sammi, a passenger returning home to Estate Mafolie, went forward to the cockpit to greet and thank Tutein personally.
This “son of the soil” is an example of what the youth of the Virgin Islands can accomplish with a dream, hard work and a village of support, V.I. I Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe said in brief remarks.
That village was made up of family members on St. Croix and St. Thomas, friends and colleagues, Tutein’s mother, Masserae Sprauve Webster said.
She proudly pointed out that her son is a product of the V.I. public school system.
Tutein attended St. Croix Educational Complex High School before attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
After college, Tutein returned to the territory to build up his hours, which refers to logging the time in the cockpit that pilots need to demonstrate that they have met requirements for a certification and ratings. Waking up regularly at 3:30 a.m. to make a 4 a.m. flight carrying the Virgin Islands Daily News to St. Croix before returning with the St. Croix Avis for readers on St. Thomas, is how Tutein accrued many of those hours.
Flying runs in the family — one of Tutein’s uncles is also a commercial pilot and with his encouragement, the younger pilot stayed on task throughout his training. Tutein said pilot training is never easy, and sometimes individuals get discouraged, but if a young pilot sticks to his program and doesn’t get distracted, “eventually it gets a lot nicer.”
Dowe said Friday that the happy occasion and all the fanfare were “an excellent opportunity for youth to witness one of our own” reach his goals.”
“This will inspire our (Virgin Islands) children to think outside the box. The sky’s the limit. Literally!” Dowe said. “They can look at this young man and think, this could be our reality.”
Dowe took the opportunity to tell the group that the Port Authority and the VI Department of Education are taking steps to explore an aviation program in Virgin Islands high schools.
Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington and Deputy Commissioner for Technical Career Education, Renee Charleswell, who were on hand for the festivities, said they were excited about the prospect of adding an aviation program to the curriculum. The educators and Dowe said that talks would be forthcoming.
Presenting Tutein with a Cardow watch featuring outlines of the Virgin Islands, Dowe said that no matter where Tutein flies, he would always be reminded of his home when he checked it.
Tutein won’t get to enjoy the homecoming for long, as he is scheduled to fly out today on an American Airlines flight to Dallas.