Dear Editor,
Since 2017, there appears to be an increase in traffic violations by motorists on St. Thomas. On any given day, one can observe motorists run red lights, speed through intersections, impulsively switch lanes, fail to yield to allow emergency response vehicles adequate road clearance, openly talk/text on cellphones, operate vehicles while drinking or intoxicated and so forth. These negligent behaviors have resulted in many pedestrians and vehicular-related injuries and deaths.
There is a consensus that the damage and devastation caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 precipitated the aggressiveness seen on the roads. The reasons range from obstructed roads and severely damaged surfaces, malfunctioning traffic safety systems and general visibility impairments. Motorists resorted to aggressive driving behaviors generally caused by physically compromised roads. The issue is exacerbated by the government’s dilatory speed to repair potholes, missing road shoulders, and restore traffic and roadside lights.
Additionally, more effective law enforcement and higher monetary penalties could prevent the number of bodily injuries, property destruction, and fatalities caused by careless and improper use of vehicles on St. Thomas. To rectify this issue, I propose administrators supplement the police’s efforts with the implementation of a technologically advanced traffic monitoring system, which would record, document, generate and issue citations.
Law enforcement cannot control road conditions or force the central government to expend more funds on the safety of the public. However, they can address the issue of moving violations through the strategic allocation of resources such as utilizing technologically advanced traffic equipment. The benefits of incorporating a technologically advanced system would be the ability to record real time moving violations, issue dispassionate citations, generate fines while establishing a credible database of information. Another added benefit would be the compliance by our citizens of moving violation laws, which could result in reduced vehicular related deaths and lower insurance premiums.
It is time for the government to take action and implement a technologically advanced traffic monitoring system and require compliance with traffic laws and regulations via substantial monetary fines, thereby making our roads and highways safe for all.
— Antoinette Johnson is a student at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas.