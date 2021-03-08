V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González Colón are working together to make the rum cover-over funds both territories receive a permanent revenue source.
The delegates have introduced legislation that will remove the requirement that the federal rum tax refund program be reapproved by Congress every two years.
“This is a measure to fix a long-standing fiscal cliff related to the rebate of federal excise taxes on distilled spirits production in the territories: the ‘rum cover over,’” Plaskett said in a prepared statement. “The cover-over has been part of the fundamental tax relationship between the United States and its territories going back over a century,”
By repealing the time limit set in 1984, it would “help to provide essential public services and to encourage production and employment on the islands as we recover from pandemic and economic downturn,” Plaskett said.
“The rum cover over has been an invaluable tool for spurring economic development and creating well-paid jobs both in Puerto Rico and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, said González Colón.
“Both territories seek its permanence, as was the case prior to 1984, to create certainty in the funding for these entities and so that they won’t have to seek its reauthorization every two years,” González Colón said.
“This important legislation would ensure that all revenue from federal excise taxes on rum produced in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and sold in the United States is returned to the territories of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, respectively, providing a more reliable and consistent funding source to the islands’ treasuries as we continue to endure this period of economic uncertainty,” Plaskett said.
The cooperation on the bill is a marked change from the recent “rum wars” between the territories spurred by the Virgin Islands luring the Captain Morgan distillery from Puerto Rico to St. Croix during the deJongh administration.
At the time, Puerto Rico had limited assistance to the distilleries to 10 percent of the cover over. By comparison, the Virgin Islands offered Captain Morgan owner Diageo as much as 47.5 percent of the cover over to pay for the cost to build the St. Croix distillery, the molasses used to make the rum and substantial support for marketing the rum. A subsidy “so huge that the net cost to Diageo to produce rum is zero,” according to an analysis by The Hill, a publication covering Congress.