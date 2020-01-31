ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Thursday announced that his administration has received $69 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to help with the demolition and replacement of the Tutu Hi-Rise housing community.
Government House said that the funding, authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Act, will go toward demolishing and replacing five of 17 apartment buildings.
Tutu Hi-Rise sustained heavy damage in 2017’s hurricanes Irma and Maria. In one instance, a resident was killed after being swept out of a second-floor apartment after the outer wall collapsed. The housing community also sustained similar damage during Hurricane Marilyn in 1995.
Robert Graham, director of the V.I. Housing Authority, stated in the news release that the funding would allow the agency to move forward with plans to demolish and begin construction to replace buildings 10, 11, 12, 14 and 22 at the housing community. The work will be completed in three phases and calls for the demolition and reconstruction of about 300 units. Phase 1 of the project has 84 units, according to the statement.
“I am extremely grateful for the continued support of FEMA and our other federal partners in our recovery and rebuilding efforts,” Bryan said. “This funding will help us make significant headway in completing one of our major priority projects in the disaster recovery.”
Bryan, who thanked Graham and Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien for their work, noted that during his State of the Territory speech earlier this month, he highlighted the three-phase project as an opportunity for his administration to improve public housing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.