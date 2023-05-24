The territory has a new homeowner thanks to the VI Slice Moderate-Income Homeownership Program, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Tuesday.
Jahtaya Regis was introduced as the recipient of the first mortgage closing under the program during a press conference Tuesday. Administered by the Economic Development Authority and the government of the Virgin Islands in partnership with participating banks, the program seeks to increase homeownership in the territory by helping Virgin Islanders secure mortgages.
Bryan said during the press conference that the day was the fruition of a long thought of concept designed to help Virgin Islanders, young and old, “who want to return home and participate in the progression and transformation of their home.”
“Affordable housing has still been a significant challenge for us in the islands,” Bryan said, “especially on the islands of St. Thomas and St. John. We’re seeing homeownership prices skyrocket.”
Participants of the program must be first-time homebuyers who “meet established household income requirements; attain a commitment letter for a mortgage loan based on underwriting standards of the primary financing lender; and be able to make a minimum earnest money deposit of $5,000,” according to a Government House press release.
The earnest money requirement can be waived for veterans who hold a certificate of eligibility or an honorable discharge.
The program provides up to $200,000 in gap financing to qualifying Virgin Islanders, though some restrictions apply. Applicants must be residents of the territory for at least three years or returning, former residents who lived in the territory for at least 10 years or who were born in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Those interested in the program can contact the VIEDA at 340-714-1700 in the St. Thomas-St. John District or 340-773-6499 on St. Croix.