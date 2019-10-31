ST. THOMAS – The Bryan administration is turning to a national payment solution program to help modernize and centralize the V.I. government’s archaic credit card payment model.
The program, the Government Service Administration’s “SmartPay Program,” is considered to be the world’s largest government charge card program, and provides services to well over 500 agencies, according to V.I. Finance Commissioner Kirk Callwood.
On Wednesday, Callwood told members of the Senate Finance Committee that his department, in collaboration with the Property and Procurement Department, is seeking approval from GSA to participate in the “SmartPay Program” for government travel and purchases.
Doing so, he said, will not only bring a technology- and data-driven system to the government, but will address many of the concerns outlined by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office in an audit released last week.
The audit, which reviewed records of the 29 executive branch agencies, 14 of which used credit instruments during fiscal years 2013-2016, showed that executive branch employees used credit cards with little to no oversight
The SmartPay Program “is going to change how we use credit from being reactive to proactive,” Callwood said. “Best practices dictate that we have to centralize this and we need to have technology drive the compliance.”
Indeed, Callwood said a major challenge in the past was agencies not submitting their invoices to the Finance Department in a timely fashion.
Worse still, some agencies opened lines of credit without notifying Property and Procurement.
According to Property and Procurement Commissioner Anthony Thomas, who also testified Wednesday, his department was sometimes “skipped” entirely from the process.
“The system itself does not have the checks and balances necessary to check these cards,” he said.
Callwood, in turn, said the “SmartPay Program” is the “best way of fixing credit cards across the government,” and cited some of its provisions, including the:
• Setting of credit card limits at the department or employee level.
• Restricting transactions by spending limit, number of transactions and merchant.
• Relying on electronic billing statements instead of paper
• Utilizing a fully cloud-based management system where users can issue cards, terminate cards, manage limits, view transactions, print statements and block all spending in real-time via the internet.
• Imposing card management alerts for unusual activity or fraud
“Having to rely on self-compliance; paper coming through; or on decentralization creates a quagmire in it of itself,” Callwood said. “This isn’t new technology. It’s been in existence for years. We just haven’t implemented here.”
Callwood said he has received approval from GSA’s legal department and is now awaiting approval from the GSA City Pairs department.
“Once final approval is achieved, we will pilot the travel cards with the executive branch,” he said. “Once proven and tested, we will be seeking to roll out the travel and purchasing solutions to the entire government before the end of fiscal year 2020.”
Senators, while receptive to the idea of centralization, urged the financial team to rethink how it issues credit cards and to get a better handle of how many cards have been issued.
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory contested Callwood’s claim that only 10 cards have been issued by the government, insisting that some school principals have government-issued cards.
Committee Chairman Kurt Vialet added that the V.I. Water and Power Authority has been issued 12 credit cards.
Frett-Gregory further recommended that some of the findings in the Inspector General’s audit be forwarded to the V.I. attorney general, insisting those who misused taxpayer money cannot get away with just a “slap on the wrist.”
Senators voted to hold legislation — Bill 33-0069 — in committee. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Dwayne DeGraff, sought to bring greater regulation to the issuance and use of government credit cards — namely, by placing the issuance and regulation of the cards under the Office of Management and Budget.
Callwood, Thomas and OMB Director Jenifer O’Neal testified against the bill, stating collectively that government credit cards should be the purview of the Finance Department.
