St. Thomas
Feeder 5A: Carib Beach Hotel, Emerald Beach Hotel, Island Beachcomber Hotel, Cyril E. King Airport, Seven Seas Water plant, V.I. Port Authority offices, Vitema, Water Island
Feeder 6A: Bonne Esperance, Bonne Resolution, Bordeaux, Botany Bay, Bournefield, Brass View, Contant**, Crown Mountain, Estate Hope, Estate Pearl*, Fortuna, Hull Bay*, John Dunkoe*, Lindbergh Bay, Plantation Manor, Santa Maria, Sorgenfri, Towers Condos, UVI Campus
Feeder 6B: Ackley Media Group, Back Street, Bluebeard’s Castle, Blyden Marine Terminal, Education Department*, Education Street*, Emancipation Garden Post Office, Farrelly Justice Center, Frenchtown, Watlington Post Office, Garden Street*, GERS Building, Government Hill, Hassel Island, Lucinda Millin Home, Spenceley Building, Ss. Peter And Paul church and school, Taarneberg*, Vendor’s Plaza, Waterfront, Windward Passage Hotel
Feeder 7A: Agnes Fancy*, Altona and Welgunst, Antilles Gas, Caret Bay, Contant**, Crown Bay Marina, Dorothea, Estate Pearl*, Hull Bay*, John Dunkoe*, Lerkenlund, Lilliendal, Misgunst, Monsanto Marine Terminal, Mountain Top, Neltjeberg, Nisky Center*, Northstar Village, Public Works main building, Puma Fuel Terminal, Scott Free, Solberg, Soto Town, St. Peter, Sub Base*, Upper Caret Bay, Wesleyan Academy, Wtjx studios
Feeder 7B: 1st Avenue, 5th Street*, 7th Street, 8th Street, 9th Street, 10th Street, Al Cohen’s Plaza Raphune Hill, Anna’s Retreat*, Bowsky School, Donoe, Donoe Bypass, Estate Thomas**, Flag Hill Comm Site, Hometown Gas Station, Lockhart Gardens, Mahogany Run, Mandahl, Mariendal*, New Herrnhut Moravian Church, Old Tutu*, Oswald Harris Court, Paul M. Pearson Gardens, Pricesmart, Pueblo, Raphune Hill, Sugar Estate*, Tabor & Harmony, Vitraco Mall, Walgreen’s, Wheatley Center, Wintberg*, Wintberg Gardens
Feeder 7C: Anna’s Retreat*, Cassi Hill, Coral World, Emerald Hill*, Estate Charlotte Amalie*, Foster Plaza, Four Winds Plaza, Hidden Valley, Margaritaville, Mount Zion church and school, New Tutu, Old Tutu*, Point Pleasant, Sapphire Beach Resort, Seventh-day church and school, Smith Bay, Time Center, Tutu Fire Station, Viya
Feeder 8A: Agnes Fancy*, Altona Professional Center, Anna’s Fancy, Calvary Baptist church and school, Contant**, Danish Consulate, Dober School, Estate Ross*, Estate Staabi, Gottlieb’s Quickway, Hospital Ground, International Plaza, Knud Hansen Complex, Lytton’s Fancy, Mahogany Estate*, Market Square, Main Street*, Methodist Church, Nisky Center*, Oriental Bank, Palms Court Harborview, Popular Main Branch, Sandfill, Savan*, Silver Dollar Grocery, Sub Base*, Vester Gade, WSTA
Feeder 8B: Blackbeard’s Castle, Canaan, De Lugo Federal Building, Education Department*, Emancipation Garden, Estate Ross*, Hospital Ground*, V.I. Legislature, Lionel Roberts Stadium, Louisenhoj, Lovenlund, Magens Bay, Mafolie, Peterborg, Polyberg, Ross/Taarneberg*, Seventh-day Street, Superior Court, Taarneberg*, Valdemar Hill Drive
Feeder 9B: 1st Street, 2nd Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street, 5th Street*, 6th Street, Barbel Plaza, CAHS, Daily News, Estate Thomas**, Foothills Medical Bldg., Kimmelman Cancer Center, Lockhart School, Medical Foundation, Ottley Post Office, Paragon Medical Building, Schneider Regional Medical, Sugar Estate*, White Senior Center
Feeder 9C: American Yacht Harbor, Anchorage Villas, Benner Hill, Bovoni, Bovoni Landfill, Bovoni Warehouse*, Brookman Road, Cabrita Point, Compass Point, Cowpet Bay Resort, Doctor’s Park, Elysian Resort, Estate Charlotte Amalie*, Estate Hoffman*, Foodtown, Frydenhoj, Gold Hill, Kean High School, V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy, Nadir*, National Guard Armory, Nazareth*, Red Hook Plaza, Ridge Road, Secret Harbor, Thomasville, Water Bay Condos, Waterpoint
Feeder 10B: Antilles School, Boschulte Middle School, Bovoni Center, Estate Bakkeroe, Estate Bolongo, Estate Thomas**, Flag Hill, Frenchman’s Bay, Frenchman’s Reef, Green Cay Plantation, Havensight, Hawk Hill, Limetree Resort, Port of Sale Mall, Seaview Nursing Home, West Indian Co. Ltd.
St. John
Feeder 7E: Annaberg, Bordeaux Mountain, Caneel Bay, Coral Bay, Cruz Bay*, East End*, Estate Carolina, Gallows Point, Hansen’s Bay, Lameshur Bay, Maho Bay Estate, Mongoose Junction, North Side, Peter Bay
Feeder 9E: Bordeaux, Centerline Road*, Chocolate Hole, Contant, Cruz Bay, Enighed, Fish Bay, Pastory, Rendezvous, Southside, Starfish Market and Westin Resorts
* Partially divided on two feeders.
** Partially divided on three feeders.