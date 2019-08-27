Childhood vaccines offer protection from serious or potentially fatal diseases. Here’s what you need to know to make sure your child’s vaccinations are up to date.
Given the vaccine schedule’s complexity and frequent updates, it can be challenging to understand which vaccines your children need and when. Find out how to stay on top of your child’s vaccines.
What vaccinations does my child need?
The vaccine schedule is designed to ensure that children receive vaccines at the optimal time to protect them from infectious diseases. The schedule is updated every year, and changes range from the addition of a new vaccine to tweaks of current recommendations. To determine exactly which vaccines your child needs now and which vaccines are coming up, check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.
If your child has health issues, such as HIV, or if you’re planning to travel outside the U.S., talk to your doctor about whether your child needs to follow a different vaccine schedule. If you’re ever unsure about which vaccines your child needs, don’t hesitate to ask the doctor.
How can I keep track of my child’s vaccinations?
You can request an immunization tracking card from your child’s doctor or your state health department. Bring the card with you to all of your child’s doctor visits. Ask your child’s doctor or nurse to record the vaccine given, date and dosage on the card. You might also note on the card which doctor’s office provided the vaccine, in case you need official records later on.
What if my child misses a vaccine?
If your child misses a dose of a vaccine, ask your child’s doctor about scheduling a catch-up vaccination as soon as possible.
Commented