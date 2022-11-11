ST. CROIX — A “chow line” is planned at The La Reine Chicken Shack, which will be transformed into a military mess hall today to honor both veterans and active duty members with a free meal.
Robert Leguillou, co-owner of the popular island restaurant, said this year marks the 9th anniversary of the Veterans Day Luncheon, and is excited to show appreciation to the men and women.
“We started doing this luncheon about nine years ago just as a way to show our appreciation to them,” he said. “I mean, so many men and women have risked their lives and sacrificed so much for the freedoms and liberty that we enjoy. They have gone above and beyond the call of duty — in so many instances — we believe that the least we could do is take one day out to honor them and celebrate them and treat them to lunch.”
Leguillou said he has never served in the military, but his business partner, Angel Diaz, Jr. is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and knows exactly how much small gestures like the luncheon means to veterans and current military personnel.
“So many of my friends and family, especially my uncles, a lot of them were members of the military, even some serving in Vietnam and I have the highest amount of respect for them,” he said. “This means a lot to us to be able to do this for them.”
Clyde Sommerson has attended the luncheon for the last three years and said he plans to attend today.
“In Florida we have a lot of the chain restaurants that give us free food or discounts for Veterans Day, but nothing beats this food,” he said. “It’s a great big spread and all the military people come through and enjoy the lunch. I thank Chicken Shack for doing this for us.”
Leguillou said they serve an average of 300 lunches on Veterans Day every year.
This year they will serve the meals from 11:30 to 3 p.m. and the menu includes their beloved rotisserie chicken and local staples like king fish served with rice and Johnny cakes.
Leguillou noted that the annual parade in Frederiksted begins at 3 p.m. today, so he expects that most people will stop in for lunch on their way to the event.
“We always want to make it a really nice meal and we are excited and look forward to seeing them and reminding them that we are grateful for their service,” Leguillou said. “As long as Chicken Shack is around, we will be doing this for them.”
Veterans or active duty personnel will be asked to present their military identification card to receive the complimentary meal.