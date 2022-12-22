Virgin Islands National Park’s efforts to address bulkhead and pier damages caused by the 2017 hurricane season are set to begin. The pier, where many day charters pick up their guests, will be demolished and fully replaced, and the bulkhead will undergo repairs, including adding different kinds of cleats to better accommodate dinghies, National Park Service representatives shared during a May 2021 Coastal Zone Management hearing.
Additionally, the Park Service-owned portion of the bay, where storm surge and the activity of larger vessels have resulted in areas of piled up sediments where the water depth is as little as less than a foot, will be dredged, changing the water depth to eight feet. Approximately 2,000 cubic yards of material will be dredged and dried out on the seaplane ramp—which will remain open throughout the project—before being transported to St. Thomas, where the V.I. Waste Management Authority has agreed to accept the dried out material as landfill cover, Bioimpact President Amy Dempsey said during the 2021 hearing.
Boats will not be able to access the bulkhead or pier during construction.
Repairs to the visitors center, which remains open to visitors, began last month. The visitors center is expected to close “for a few weeks in the spring of 2023,” according to a press release. Construction is expected to continue in the area through August 2023.
The VI National Park’s public restrooms and pavilion will remain open to the public throughout the renovation process.
Funding from the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria recovery, recreation fees collected from the park’s expanded amenity fees at Trunk Bay and the mooring program, and other National Park Service programs are making these repairs and upgrades possible. The repairs will increase the resiliency of the visitor center against future storms and make the pier area safer and more secure for visitors and staff, according to a National Park press release.
The Park Service headquarters operations have been relocated to other facilities within the park during the construction timeframe. They will provide additional information as the construction schedule is refined.