ST. CROIX – Puerto Rico natives living in the Virgin Islands kicked off Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship Weekend with a praise and worship service Wednesday night, their thoughts on friends and family who are picking up after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the territory last week as a Category 1 Hurricane.
The two U.S. territories share similarities in culture and heritage, making it easy to coexist and promote friendship ties that have grown stronger over the years. This year is no different as 58th annual VI-PR annual celebration gets underway. I is the first full-scaled event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday night’s praise and gospel fest was held at the Sunny Isle Amphitheater, kicking off celebratory events over the next 10 days, leading up to VI-PR Friendship Day, a local holiday, that will be observed on Oct. 10 this year.
Luis Torres, who serves as the committee chair, said the holiday was created in 1964 in recognition of the unique relationship between Virgin Islanders and Puerto Ricans — at the time the largest immigrant community in the territory, especially on St. Croix.
The Friendship Committee is simultaneously celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month – observed Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 – recognizing that the Hispanic community in the territory has grown to include natives of Mexico, Colombia, Chile and the Dominican Republic.
“It is so much more than just Puerto Rican and our friendships now, we have evolved and we have to plan on soon enhancing everything that we do to be all inclusive,” Torres said.
He said, however, that the celebration is important because Puerto Ricans and Virgin Islanders have seemingly adopted each other’s cultures and traditions.
“We have built a bond over the years and formed friendships that have lasted through generations,” he said. “We have also married and started families with each other, and we are proud of our growth and our strong ties.”
Friendship events are as follows:
- — Tee time with the Governor golf tournament at Buccaneer Resort
- — Governor’s reception at Government House, St. Croix
- — Opening of Friendship Village, which will operate nightly through Sunday, Oct. 9.
The Governor’s Reception on Wednesday is by invitation only and will honor members of the community including Khnuma Simmonds and Jose Perez.
Two traditional events – the Friendship Queen Show and the Friendship Parade – have been left off of this year’s calendar of events, due to a number of challenges, according to Torres. He said because of this, the committee was able to compromise and run the village for four nights, instead of the customary three.
The Grand Friendship Village is at D.C. Canegata Ball Park and will feature various food and arts and crafts vendors as well as nightly entertainment from Puerto Rican and Virgin Islands bands. The village this year is being named in honor of past Friendship Committee president, business owner and Puerto Rican native Joseph Olmeda, who long ago made St. Croix his home.
Torres said vendors are still wanted. Interested vendors can call 340-513-9448 or email PMLUISTORRES@GMAIL.COM.
Torres said the committee has been working hard for months to bring a great representation of the fusion of the two islands, their people, food, music and culture and everyone is encouraged to come out and have fun.