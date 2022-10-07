V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said she remains hopeful that Congress will take up a tax extender bill to retroactively provide additional rum cover-over money to fully fund a rescue plan for the Government Employees Retirement System.
Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Kurt Vialet said Friday that all representatives of the Virgin Islands government need to lobby Congress to permanently increase the cover-over rate to ensure GERS remains solvent.
“This is the time,” Vialet told The Daily News. “We have a Democratic administration. We have a very popular Democratic Congresslady, and a Democratic administration locally, and I am hoping they would be able to get the ears of the President.”
Under the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands, any excise tax collected on V.I. manufactured rum imported into the mainland United States is transferred to or “covered-over” to the territory.
The government created a funding mechanism in the form of a Special Purpose Vehicle, touted as the best hope of saving GERS from insolvency, which assumed a cover over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon.
But in August, the Office of Insular Affairs announced the approval of the payment of $226,165,037 to the U.S. Virgin Islands, which “was calculated using the $10.50 per proof gallon rate since the $13.25 per proof gallon rate expired as of December 31, 2021.”
“The funding note assumes closer to $277 million, based on the $13.25 per proof gallon rate, so, that created a shortfall,” former GERS board chairman Nellon Bowry explained during a meeting in September.
“The first claim to the receipts to the money is to pay GERS and that’s $158 million, and to pay the rum companies, which is $103 million. Add those two together, that’s $261 million, which is more than $226 million that was received. So there’s a shortfall,” Bowry said at the meeting.
Bowry said he was assured that the V.I. Public Finance Authority, which is chaired by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., would cover any shortfalls as a result of the lower rate.
Government House recently announced the first $158 million payment had been made to GERS.
“I am pleased to announce that we have made the first official annual payment to GERS in accordance with the $3.8 billion Funding Note entered into as part of the GERS Solvency Plan of Act 8540. We made the full $158 million payment that was due on October 1, despite the concerns of some about there being some shortfall in the territory’s Matching Fund revenues,” Bryan said in a prepared statement.
In response to questions from The Daily News about how much of the $158 million was funded by the PFA, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said all of the money came from cover-over funds.
Motta did not respond to subsequent questions Friday about how, specifically, the government was able to cover the shortfall, and whether cover-over funds from previous fiscal years had been utilized.
It’s also unclear whether funds from Act No. 8652 were factored into the equation.
Bryan recently signed Act No. 8652 into law, which was passed by the Legislature on Sept. 20. The Act reduced or deleted a total of $24 million in prior appropriations from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund for fiscal years 2020, 2021, and 2022 to pay debt service, and required that any funds not used to pay debt service “must be transferred to the Government Employees Retirement System for contributions to the System.”
While the government was able to make the $158 million payment, the next payment may be more difficult if the higher cover-over rate isn’t restored.
Plaskett, in response to questions from The Daily News, said in a written statement Friday that she and Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon of Puerto Rico have offered legislation to permanently lift the cover-over cap. But in the meantime, Congress can take up temporary tax extender legislation to raise the $10.50 rate back to $13.25.
“My confidence that such tax extender legislation will be taken up comes from the many tax credits and other tax provisions that have or will expire by the end of this year that need to be extended — such as low-income housing credits, pharmaceutical company credits and others,” Plaskett said.
In terms of the GERS rescue plan, “it is unfortunate that neither the Governor’s team nor the V.I. Legislature in their sponsorship of the securitization bill engaged me or my office in the discussion of the funding source of this legislation, which is a federal funding stream,” Plaskett said.
“Basing the securitization plan on the higher rum cover over rate of $13.25 was a risk in that the legislation which placed the cover over at that amount was scheduled to expire by December 31st by federal statute,” she wrote. “Again, to be clear—we have been in this position many times where the higher rate has expired and when a tax extender legislation is passed, the higher cover over rate is applied going forward and retroactively.”
Plaskett added that, “we remain hopeful that a tax extender bill will be taken up in this Congress. If it is, I am fully confident we will receive the higher rate.”
When asked whether she had offered input on the GERS securitization bill, Plaskett said she did try to alert local leaders to the expiration of the higher rate.
“My legislative team did in fact share concerns with the expiration date of the higher cover over amount with the Governor’s securitization team. However the negotiation for the securitization legislation was done in the Virgin Islands Legislature between the Governor’s team and the Legislature. My office was not requested to engage in those discussions,” Plaskett said.
Plaskett, who repeatedly touts her membership on the House of Representatives powerful Ways and Mean Committee, is the territory’s voice in Congress and the position puts her at the center of decision making on financial issues affecting the territory, and the nation as a whole.
Vialet, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said the V.I. government paid millions to the bond counsel, underwriters, and other financial professionals who set up the special purpose vehicle to fund GERS, and they should have known the higher rate was expiring before basing the whole plan around it.
“We’re paying a group close to $20 million to structure this deal. They need to do their homework. The figures should be right. They should have known whether the figure should be calculated at $13.25 or $10.50,” Vialet said.
Now, the local government is in an uncomfortable limbo while waiting for Congress to act.
“My question is, suppose we don’t get back the $13.25. What happens next year?” Vialet said. “We have to be able to have these types of discussions, and that’s all I’ve been asking.”