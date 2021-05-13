Students applying for one of two Virgin Islands National Guard Association Scholarships have only one more day to do so.
The deadline for the Lt. Col. David C. Canegata III and Brig. Gen. (Ret) Elton Lewis scholarships is Friday.
According to National Guard Chief Warrant Officer and Scholarship Co-Chair Atacha Laurencin, the Lt. Col. David C. Canegata III Scholarship will award $1,000 to a student in each district. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, reside in the Virgin Islands, be a member of either the Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corp., or a member of the V.I. National Guard with 10 years of service or less. JROTC applicants must be an immediate relation to a current National Guard member, or former member who was honorably discharged.
The Brig. Gen. (Ret) Elton Lewis Scholarship will be awarded to one St. Croix Central High School student who is a member of the school’s JROTC program, an immediate relation to a current or former V.I. National Guard member, and plans to attend an accredited post-secondary academic institution and major in homeland security, law enforcement or a related field during the 2021-2022 school year.
For details call 340-998-4389 for more information.