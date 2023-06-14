The parking lot at the Victor Sewer Marine Facility in Cruz Bay, St. John, will be closed to the public beginning today for St. John Celebration events, according to the V.I. Port Authority.
“A portion of the Gravel Lot at Theovald Moorehead Dock and Enighed Pond will also be used to host the Children’s Village, which is scheduled to open on Sunday,” according to the statement.
The Port Authority said that with the gravel lot currently closed, parking will be unavailable — except for monthly pre-paid users — while the Children’s Village is in operation.
The agency regrets any inconvenience caused.
The parking areas will reopen for motorists following the St. John Celebration Parade set for Tuesday, July 4.