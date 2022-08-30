The V.I. Police Training Bureau is hosting a two-week course through Friday on the use of force on behalf of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
It is the first time the center is holding the training in the Virgin Islands, according to a released statement.
“This training on use of force will seek to help broaden our scope as it relates to use of force, as this is a major consent decree concern — reporting, investigating and dealing with use of force holistically,” Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said in the statement.
The sessions started last week at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center, and V.I. Police officers alongside other representatives from local government law enforcement agencies are attending the training.
According to the statement, it is the first time that the federal training center is hosting a training in the territory and the “V.I. Training Bureau is more than horned for this opportunity.”
Martinez, who is also a graduate of the center’s program, said during the training officers will be provided with the foundational information and skills necessary for them to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making critical decisions related to the use of force.
“Basic use of force concepts, legal understanding, mental preparation, and human performance considerations are discussed,” he said.
In addition, documenting use of force incidents and testifying in relation to the use of force will also be provided.
According to the statement, the training program on use of force is also designed to give the instructor the skills necessary to teach others how to make objectively reasonable force choices and be able to explain the reasons for their decisions.