ST. THOMAS — Willie Hamed has four reasons to be grateful.
At a time when most businesses in the territory remain shuttered, albeit temporarily, his family operates grocery stores Plaza Extra in Tutu, Plaza West on St. Croix, Moe’s in Red Hook and Moe’s at Veterans Drive that have proven essential in many ways in the wake of COVID-19.
“I am grateful to God we’re in the grocery business because we were able to stay open and do what we have to do to help the community out,” he said.
Plaza Extra Tutu, Plaza West, Moe’s
Hamed’s stores are among a long line of businesses and individuals performing acts of kindness, big and small, that have resonated in these tough times. Together with Pricesmart on St. Thomas, Plaza East on St. Croix and Pueblo and Cost-U-Less on both St. Thomas and St. Croix, the stores offer special shopping hours for the elderly, initially considered to be most at-risk for the virus.
The Hamed family went a bit further — acknowledging the hard work of employees under extraordinary conditions.
“We gave them an ‘Emergency COVID-19 Increase.’ Every employee in all four stores got a $2 [per hour salary] increase,” Hamed told The Daily News
The idea was that of older brother and company president, Wally Hamed, who manages Plaza West on St. Croix.
“I have to give my big brother the credit when it’s due. It was his idea to help out, because everybody was closing down, laying off — and our employees were getting nervous,” Willie Hamed said. “We wanted to assure them — business is not what it should be, but they would not lose their jobs. So, I’m grateful we’re in a business that we could do our part.”
Ocwen Financial Corp.
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a mortgage servicing company with offices in the Virgin Islands, also is doing its part.
Last week the company donated $7,700 in gift certificates to Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Island to assist low-income families in the Early Head Start program and frontline workers at the nonprofit.
“The very generous gesture highlights the selfless dedication and heroic work of LSSVI staff, who care for hundreds of individuals,” Julia John-Straker, the charity’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Frontline workers on St. Croix and each of the families in LSSVI’s Early Head Start program will receive a gift certificate to help defray the impact of COVID-19 on their families, which have all been affected by unexpected expenses caused by the global pandemic.”
She said Ocwen has supported the programs over the past six years and adopted the children and staff at Queen Louise Home for Children.
TOPA Equities, Ltd.
TOPA Equities, Ltd. has performed acts big and small, and in both the public and private sectors.
Earlier this month, the company donated $1 million through its Anderson Stewart Family Foundation to the V.I. Department of Health’s fight against COVID-19.
Richard Berry, who manages TOPA Equities, Ltd., praised Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion “for her rapid response” and “for working with me” to secure the donation.
It follows a donation of $5 million to the community in 2018 after the hurricanes.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who in a recent statement thanked the Anderson family for what he termed an “an incredibly generous gift” to the Health Department, said it will be used to purchase items, including rapid testing kits, N95 masks, personal protective equipment, respirators and laser infrared thermometers.
Funds also will go toward providing stress counseling and mental health services to residents dealing with the impact of the COVID-19, according to Government House.
The company’s affiliate, TOPA Properties, provided relief to its tenants forced to close under a lockdown of non-essential businesses instituted last month by the governor in order to help slow the spread of the virus.
“TOPA Properties, LLC, waived all rents for April and May for over 150 commercial tenants located throughout the Charlotte Amalie Historic District, Buccaneer Mall and Mongoose Junction II,” said Steve Morton, who manages TOPA Properties. “Bill Anderson, chairman of parent company TOPA Equities, Ltd., decided very early on in this crisis that taking care of employees, their families and the V.I. community in general was a top priority for our group of companies. He knew that our tenants would need help to get through this situation and he delivered. The relief was very well received and deeply appreciated by our tenants.”
Morton praised the actions taken by the Anderson family.
“They’ve been doing business in the USVI for 40 years and are committed to its well-being. Incredible generosity — I’m very proud to work for such nice people and a great organization,” he said.
Alpine Securities
Alpine Securities USVI partnered with My Brother’s Workshop to raise $100,000 to provide meals and essential items to the vulnerable population, while keeping trainees enrolled, as part of its Spread Hope effort. The nonprofit is dedicated to provide training to at-risk and high-risk youth, ages 16 to 24.
On March 25, Alpine pledged to match all donations up to $50,000. By April 13, MBW was able to raise the $50,000, which Alpine matched.
“Partnering with My Brother’s Workshop on their COVID-19 relief efforts was a no-brainer,” Annalise Setorie, Alpine’s director of External Affairs said.
My Brother’s Workshop has also partnered with government agencies, businesses and other nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide meals and essential supplies to seniors, the homeless, displaced school children, those with compromised immune systems and families with medical or special needs in the territory. Since the launch of its “Meals on Wheels’’ initiative last month, the MBW Cafe and Bakery has prepared and distributed over 8,000 meals to those in need on St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas. The fundraiser is ongoing and the group is seeking partnerships to provide those in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect V.I. communities. To help, visit mybrothersworkshop.org.
Tickles; Newland Real Estate
At Tickles in Crown Bay, where waitresses were furloughed and managers are assisting with takeout orders, all of the tips are being saved to benefit furloughed staff.
At Newland Real Estate, the team donated 10 gift cards to Dr. David Weisher to distribute to emergency room nurses and staff.
According to April Newland, the donation was “a thank you for their amazing service in the hopes that in some small way it would give them a chance to pick up items needed at the close-by Kmart store.”
“Giving back to our community has been our mission for all of our 40 years in business and we frequently support many nonprofits,” Newland said.
