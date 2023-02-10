Virgin Islander Kwesi Howard has been named as acting U.S. marshal of the Virgin Islands, according to a news release issued by V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett on Thursday.
“I would like to commend and applaud Kwesi Howard for his long deserved and hard-earned appointment to Acting U.S. Marshal,” Plaskett said in a prepared statement.
“For over 6 years Mr. Howard has dedicated himself to serving the people of the Virgin Islands as he has held the position of Judicial Security Inspector, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, and most recently as Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal. I am pleased that after my forwarding his name for appointment to U.S. Marshal, he has been recognized for his unwavering dedication and continued excellence. I have full faith that U.S. Marshal Howard will continue to execute his duties with honor and integrity,” Plaskett added.
Howard’s appointment comes after the retirement of former U.S. Marshal Jim Clark in 2021.
As supervisory deputy U.S. marshal, Howard was among the federal marshals who traveled from around the country in 2021 to provide advanced training to their territorial counterparts with the V.I. Marshal Service and Executive Security Unit.
“Our primary mission is to make sure the judicial process is protected,” Howard told The Daily News at the time. “Our judicial process must be protected in order to fix all these other problems we have with crime and violence. So, this is strengthening the judicial process in the Virgin Islands on a whole.”
Howard said he’s from the Virgin Islands, “born and raised,” and has traveled widely while working as a federal marshal, providing protection for high-profile officials such as Supreme Court Justices Sonya Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer.
“We do a lot of different things,” Howard said, but “our primary mission is the court.”