The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority has appointed Director of Transmission and Distribution Ashley Bryan to serve as interim chief operating officer of electric for the Authority.
Earlier this month Michael Sharp, the former chief operating officer of electric, resigned after seven months on the job.
Bryan, a Virgin Islands native, graduated in 2011 with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of South Florida. She has worked in the energy industry for 12 years.
Bryan began her career as an associate electrical engineer at Wind Turbine and Energy Cables in Tampa, Fla., and became a project engineer, responsible for coordinating engineering and field activities as well as analyzing projects to optimize cost savings and ensure material specification and lead times remained clearly defined.
Bryan was employed as an engineer III for the URS Corporation
Upon returning to the Virgin Islands, Bryan joined the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority as an electrical engineer I and moved up the ranks to her role as director of transmission and distribution.
According to a WAPA news release, Bryan’s knowledge of the Authority’s electrical operations is comprehensive. She composed and implemented the current standard operating procedures for the transmission and distribution division at WAPA and developed a five-year capital plan to facilitate T&D system maintenance, operations, and growth, according to the release.
In her capacity as director of T&D, Bryan successfully procured more than $2.75M in grant funding for WAPA’S first electric vehicles and hybrid bucket trucks. She is
a certified utility safety professional, and has successfully procured more than $1M in grant funding focused on T&D employee training and development and introduced the first power lineman training and development program.
Bryan is a member of the American Public Power Association’s Safety Manual Review Task Force and is a member of APPA’s RP3 committee reviews, which oversees APPA utilities policies, procedures and finances and grades utilities based on operational excellence.